WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster

One of the historic moments in the history of sports entertainment occurred via the WWE UFC merger in mid-September. The news of UFC parent company Endeavor taking over Vince McMahon’s WWE was given in early April while the official acquisition was due for the past few months.

In an official ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange, the WWE UFC merger was done as the two brands came under the TKO holdings banner. With that Endeavor became the owner of the number one company in MMA sports as well as the number one company in the world when it comes to professional wrestling.

Company layoffs due to WWE UFC merger in the works for sometimes

In light of this WWE UFC merger, layoffs have already been announced. Now, Reports from Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com have suggested that “major cuts” are expected to hit both the WWE main roster and the NXT brand. The report noted that these cuts would come into effect, immediately while sources have indicated that these moves were internally in the works for some time.

One source also speculated that Endeavor may proceed to trim off WWE employees in the near term while the release of talent due to the WWE UFC merger could be delayed for a later date,

“We were told by a WWE source that ‘major cuts’ are expected to the WWE main roster and NXT brand. We were not explicitly told that the cuts would be coming tomorrow but were told they have been planned for some time.”

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the WWE UFC merger and subsequent restructuring of the company as the giant in pro wrestling looks forward to a new future. Further developments and potential changes on the roster are expected in the coming weeks. New business strategies could also be adopted to gain further profits from WWE premium live events.

WWE President Nick Khan issued a memo to employees to announce the departure of WWE Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick following the WWE UFC merger which was the first release following Endeavor’s acquisition. After being part of the WWE Board of Directors for over 13 years, Riddick made the exit after gaining a whopping amount of $5 million.