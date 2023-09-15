SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM

WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster

One of the historic moments in the history of sports entertainment occurred via the WWE UFC merger in mid-September. The news of UFC parent company Endeavor taking over Vince McMahon’s WWE was given in early April while the official acquisition was due for the past few months.

In an official ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange, the WWE UFC merger was done as the two brands came under the TKO holdings banner. With that Endeavor became the owner of the number one company in MMA sports as well as the number one company in the world when it comes to professional wrestling.

WWE’s Seth Rollins Claims Number-One Spot In PWI 500 List For 2023

Company layoffs due to WWE UFC merger in the works for sometimes

In light of this WWE UFC merger, layoffs have already been announced. Now, Reports from Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com have suggested that “major cuts” are expected to hit both the WWE main roster and the NXT brand. The report noted that these cuts would come into effect, immediately while sources have indicated that these moves were internally in the works for some time.

One source also speculated that Endeavor may proceed to trim off WWE employees in the near term while the release of talent due to the WWE UFC merger could be delayed for a later date,

“We were told by a WWE source that ‘major cuts’ are expected to the WWE main roster and NXT brand. We were not explicitly told that the cuts would be coming tomorrow but were told they have been planned for some time.”

NXT No Mercy 2023: Title Match And More Set For Returning WWE PLE

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the WWE UFC merger and subsequent restructuring of the company as the giant in pro wrestling looks forward to a new future. Further developments and potential changes on the roster are expected in the coming weeks. New business strategies could also be adopted to gain further profits from WWE premium live events.

WWE President Nick Khan issued a memo to employees to announce the departure of WWE Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick following the WWE UFC merger which was the first release following Endeavor’s acquisition. After being part of the WWE Board of Directors for over 13 years, Riddick made the exit after gaining a whopping amount of $5 million.

