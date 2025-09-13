Scheduled to feature in the main event of WWE Worlds Collide 2025 set for last night, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio came out of the show as a dual champion, as she has now become the new AAA Mega Champion by defeating El Hijo de Vikingo, with the help of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and El Grande Americano.

The finishing moments of this match at WWE Worlds Collide 2025 saw Mysterio hitting a 619 followed by a frog splash, but there was no referee in the ring. Vikingo wanted to unmask Americano, but Americano rather slid the metal plate to Mysterio as the new referee was distracted. Mysterio utilized the plate and hit Vikingo with the frog splash for the win.

As agreed upon earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio came out in the closing moments of WWE Worlds Collide 2025 to put the newly won title around Dirty Dom’s waist. Dom disrespected Rey during this moment, teasing a future. Dominik then celebrated becoming a dual champion with Judgment Day to end the WWE – AAA cross-brand show.

WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Lola Vice wins a mixed tag team match

Speaking of Judgment Day, other members of the faction from Monday Night Raw were also in action at WWE Worlds Collide 2025 as Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice defeated Judgment Day (World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez) in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Vice dispatched Rodriguez from the apron and hit a spinning back elbow on Perez to get the pin to gain some momentum ahead of her NXT title match opportunity at No Mercy.

In another match of WWE Worlds Collide 2025, Natalya defeated Faby Apache to become the new number-one contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. After showcasing their raw power, the end of this match turned out to be quite a dud.

Apache got her opponent in an ankle lock and hit her with a nasty boot to the face for a two-count. Apache went for Nattie’s own sharpshooter, but Nattie countered. As the two women traded roll-ups, Nattie got Apache’s shoulders down for the three count. With this win at WWE Worlds Collide 2025, Nattie now has the opportunity to challenge Lady Flammer for the gold at an unannounced date.