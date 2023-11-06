“Of Course WWE Would Embrace That,” Stephanie McMahon’s Return Fueled Up

2023 started on an interesting note for the WWE, T as it witnessed the departure of Stephanie McMahon as the co-WWE CEO. It happened right after her father Vince McMahon was sworn in as the new Chairman of the WWE on January 6 to bring in some more changes to the board. Primarily, Vince was back to sell out the WWE and that deal eventually happened within three months.

With new management taking things over in the WWE-UFC merger for the TKO group, there haven’t been many rumblings of Stephanie McMahon possibly returning to the WWE in a suitable role. However, during a recent interview with “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” WWE President Nick Khan discussed the topic and noted how her services will be welcomed back.

Being a lifelong server of the WWE, fans might be waiting to see Stephanie McMahon become part of the new setup of WWE-UFC and in a role on TV. According to the comments of Khan, she wanted to take a leave of absence for an extended period of time but Vince McMahon’s sudden exit after sexual misconduct scandals forced her to come back all of a sudden.

Stephanie McMahon’s efforts praised by WWE President

“Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn’t done that. And she knows that from me personally. She’s a terrific executive and a terrific person. That’s her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs, and once she made it, I have total respect for her decision,” Khan noted in the conversation while also mentioning that he would again like to work with Stephanie McMahon.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but with Vince [McMahon] as the Chairman of the company, Paul [Levesque], the Head of Creative. Me and the role that I’m in, you know, [if] Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE, of course WWE would embrace that. The WWE Universe would embrace that.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was also addressed in the interview by Khan on how Stephanie McMahon is focused on other things right now rather than becoming a WWE Official. Consumed in personal life, she hasn’t expressed an interest in returning to WWE as an executive or a TV talent. Furthermore, she is enjoying time away rather than getting involved in day-to-day happenings for her father’s previous company.

In the first quarter of 2023, WWE’s sale process was getting hot and heavy and Stephanie McMahon didn’t want to be a part of that process. She willingly distanced herself from the situation while her husband Triple H has since been positioned as the head of the WWE creative team.

