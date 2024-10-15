Wrestlemania 41 is anticipated to be yet another memorable outing for WWE’s Show of Shows in an outdoor stadium facility. With months away from the event, no superstar or match has been announced for the match card of the event. However, new announcements are incoming that affirm the presence of legendary names in meet-and-greet sessions.

Most recently, OnLocation has announced the details for their highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass packages, and they are specifically built to offer an unforgettable exclusive experience from the Las Vegas weekend. The Biggest Event of the Year is scheduled from the Allegiant Stadium, and fans opting for these passes can claim some moments with a couple of WWE legends.

Wrestlemania 41: The Rock Seemingly Cancels Unavailability Rumors At WWE PLE

As confirmed, The WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass packages will allow the fans to experience the spectacle live over both nights and enjoy further facilities like ringside photo opportunities, all-inclusive hospitality with WWE Superstars, and priority access to WWE World and the WWE Superstore.

Wrestlemania 41 Priority Pass benefits at a glance

– Premium Floor or Bowl Seating at Allegiant Stadium for both nights of WrestleMania 41.

– Suite By the Seat Experiences for those looking for a luxury view of the event.

– 3 or 4-Night Hotel Accommodations to complete your trip.

– In-Venue All-Inclusive Hospitality, including food and drinks.

– Meet John Cena, who will be available during the hospitality experience.

– Topgolf Event with The Miz, where fans can enjoy some fun outside of the ring.

– WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Party, featuring an on-stage appearance by none other than Cody Rhodes.

– WWE World & Superstore Access to grab exclusive merchandise and memorabilia.

WWE ThunderDome Venue Heavily Damaged Amid Hurricane Milton

Fans of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker can spend $9,995 for the ‘Undertaker Squite by the Seat’ and receive 2 Night Wrestlemania 41 Ticket: Premium Suite with All Inclusive Food & Beverage. The additional offerings include an In-Suite Undertaker Appearance, Undertaker Championship Title and Urn Photo Op, Exclusive Undertaker-Themed Gifting, and much more.

The current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes previously headlined WWE WrestleMania 39 and 40 with Roman Reigns and being the championship-holder, he’s still the favorite to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania 41. The Rock is still the favorite in facing him in a much-anticipated encounter.