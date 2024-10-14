The Rock returned to WWE programming at the Bad Blood premium live event to essentially fuel up his involvement at Wrestlemania 41, next year. Follow-up reports were also available regarding the planned match around him until it was scrapped. However, he himself commented on social media to indicate that he should be involved in WWE’s planning at the Show of Shows.

After Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of Bad Blood, The Rock came out at the very end of Bad Blood to exchange intense glances with Rhodes. This was a genuine tease about their impending match that was reportedly scheduled for Wrestlemania 41 in 2025.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter veteran Dave Meltzer gave updates claiming that The Rock won’t be available for WrestleMania 41 next April in any such in-ring capacity. The Brahma Bull is passionate about professional wrestling and unless he can give his 100 percent for the content, his intentions of a physical capacity are ruled out.

Upon learning this, a fan commented on social media addressing The Rock under an Instagram post, “Are you really not working Mania 41??? Say it ain’t so!” The Rock replied the following to squash negative rumors around him for Wrestlemania 41, “Don’t believe any of that bullsh*t.”

Update on the planned matches for The Rock at Wrestlemania 41

After the Bad Blood appearance came from The Rock, WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass revealed that WWE could possibly be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match is gaining traction backstage as claimed by the source.

Later, Wrestling Observer went on to report that The Rock is not scheduled for any appearance at WrestleMania 41 next April. When asked about the potential triple threat match, a source informed Dave Meltzer, “He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.”

Wrestlemania 41 will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in April of 2025 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the PLE, to date.