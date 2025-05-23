Wrestlemania 42 was previously announced to revisit the Big Easy after an eight-year gap and for the third time in history. In a prior episode of Smackdown from New Orleans, The Rock made the official announcement about the 2026 edition emanating from the city, which also raised hopes for Saraya to re-enter the scene in her favorite spot, which may no longer be the case.

According to a statement given to Wrestlenomics by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) is no longer the plan. The PLE is being rescheduled for a later, unspecified year with the change coming as part of a new long-term partnership between New Orleans, WWE, and UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership,” the statement reads about Wrestlemania 42 cancellation. “Which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

New Orleans & Company, a tourism marketing group, also supported the joint statement, as they are also involved in the agreement. WWE has not issued a separate statement confirming this altercation, and thereby, no specified reason has been given for the decision.

New Orleans getting Money in the Bank 2026 in place of Wrestlemania 42

For the time being, it’s only known that WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event will take place in New Orleans in 2026, compensating for Wrestlemania 42. A date for MITB has not been announced yet, with the speculations that the typical June or July spot will be booked for the show.

WrestleMania 42 had originally been scheduled for April 11 and 12, 2026, at the Caesars Superdome, the same venue that previously hosted WrestleMania in 2014 and 2018. In an update to the removal news, Andrew Baydala reports WWE wasn’t the sole decision maker in dislocating the Show of Shows from New Orleans. Rather, the city officials played a role alongside a “new significant bid and other significant issues.”

“The decision could very well be influenced by infrastructure issues involving the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company. These issues may include various factors such as funding, security, facilities, and more,” the source offered possible reasons as to why Wrestlemania 42 would no longer emanate from NOLA.