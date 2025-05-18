WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart got the opportunity to perform at the latest bygone NWA event, Crockett Cup 2025 edition, but she came up short in her scheduled match. During Saturday’s taping of the event, the veteran WWE star lost to Kenzie Paige in a match that was contested for Paige’s NWA Women’s Championship. This match will air on a future edition of NWA Powerr.

Continuing her recent transformation from her last appearance at GCW Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend, Natalya Neidhart came to the ring to Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’, going by the name ‘Nattie Neidhart’. But that wasn’t enough to pick up a win over Paige, who now solidified her reign as NWA Women’s Champion via this win against a pioneer in women’s wrestling.

The aftermath footage also showed that Natalya Neidhart was pretty angry after the loss, and she didn’t bother going at it with a heckler in the crowd. A surfaced video on the internet shows The Queen of Harts storming over to the fan, and slapping him across the face. She further reached over him, trying to hit him some more, but the security quickly intervened and pulled her off.

WWE star Natalya (Nattie Neidhart) once again using RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE for her entrance ahead of her NWA match against Kenzie Paige, just like she did at Bloodsport last month! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/dAa9bqIi9r — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) May 18, 2025

Gail Kim was supposed to officiate Natalya Neidhart’s NWA debut match

Another veteran name, Gail Kim, was scheduled to serve as the special referee for the NWA World Women’s Championship match between Kenzie Paige and WWE’s Natalya Neidhart at the Crockett Cup 2025 edition that went down at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. However, she released a statement before the show revealing that she is suffering from flu or COVID-like symptoms and was thus unable to attend.

“I am sorry to have to announce that I cannot make it to the Crockett Cup today in Philadelphia,” Kim wrote. “I hate to let the fans down and most of all Nattie and Kenzie but post cruise last Sunday, I went down hard and have been suffering severe flu/covid symptoms.”

For the time being, Natalya Neidhart hasn’t performed on WWE programming for some time due to her involvement in the bygone GCW and NWA shows. She specifically expressed excitement and motivation for her NWA debut, viewing it as a chance to “show everybody what I’ve always had, that I’ve never lost” in an opportunity as a way to “sink her teeth into” a special promotion.