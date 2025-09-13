The week-long speculations around WrestleMania 43 visiting Saudi Arabia came to an end following WWE’s press conference, officiated by the company’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H. A few days after the news went viral on the internet, WWE officially confirmed that the Show of Shows was indeed coming to the Middle Eastern country.

During the media session held in Las Vegas, Nevada, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Saudi Arabia’s official Turki Alalshikh announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027. It will be the first-time-ever instance in WWE’s history that they’d host a WrestleMania outside the North American territory. Dating back to 1985, the event has never been held outside of the United States or Canada.

Triple H hyped up WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia

In his announcement, Triple H mentioned that the WrestleMania 43 announcement would be the next step in the WWE-Saudi Arabia relationship and an opportunity for WWE to showcase its global brand before putting over the fans in Riyadh for being one of the best WWE fan bases on the planet.

“We could not be more excited for this opportunity,” Levesque said. “This is an opportunity to show the world what I think most people already know: that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world and excites fans from everywhere.”

No particular date for the two-night WrestleMania 43 edition was announced, except that the show will be held as part of the Riyadh season festival. The press conference in Vegas had a couple of WWE legends in attendance, namely, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, alongside current stars Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins.

As reported earlier, a lot of big stars are expected to be a part of WrestleMania 43, making it the most star-studded event of all time. PWInsider is reporting that WWE will receive a “mind-blowing” amount of money from Saudi Arabia in return for the show. As of this writing, WWE plans to host all the usual events for WrestleMania week, including Raw, SmackDown, and the Hall of Fame ceremony in Riyadh. No update is there if NXT will receive a separate PLE that weekend.