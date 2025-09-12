Rumors are circulating on the internet about WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia for a first-time-ever outing in a non-USA location. As we await an official confirmation, this premium live event won’t just be a major occasion for WWE. Still, it’d also be tied to one of the biggest national milestones in the Kingdom’s history, making it more of a mainstream extravaganza, assuring international exposure.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, WWE initially wanted the Show of Shows to happen in Saudi Arabia for 2028, but scheduling had to be preponed because of Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary in 2027, as the country traces its foundation back to 1727. The “Founding Day” of the country falls on February 22, and WrestleMania 43, possibly planned in April, will help continue the celebration.

To commemorate the tricentennial, the Saudi authority has reportedly pushed WWE to make WrestleMania 43 happen in 2027 in their country, and they have also reportedly agreed to pay a hefty price that would be bigger than any USA city. Saudi Arabia has famously offered enormous financial backing in the past to the WWE, which essentially ensures that the event’s confirmation is on the horizon.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 To Become Another WrestleMania Or SummerSlam For WWE

WrestleMania 43 would be the center attraction of Saudi Arabia’s anniversary celebration

The Observer further noted that WWE and TKO executives like Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Dana White are key players to place WrestleMania 43 in the Middle East country; the real driving force is Turki Alalshikh, who has the resources and influence to secure the show on his and his country’s terms.

As such, the Kingdom views WrestleMania 43 as the centerpiece for its 300th anniversary celebration, much like how the United States is preparing special sports events around its own 250th anniversary in 2026, including a UFC event at the White House on July 4th.

Preparations are reportedly already underway from Saudi Arabia’s side as they’re willing to spend whatever it takes to make WrestleMania 43 historic and perhaps the biggest of all time. That includes targeting some of the top marquee names in the mix. Even some of the retired stars could be back in the ring. The current assumption is that the 2027 installment would be the most expensive WrestleMania of all time.