WWE has a longtime goal of hosting more Big-Four premium live events in international soil, and WrestleMania 43 could be added to the list. The biggest event of the year in 2027 is reportedly heading to Saudi Arabia, according to the tidbits heard from social media over the past few hours.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, was the first to make the announcement through a Snapchat video that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time that this pro-wrestling extravaganza will be held outside of North America.

To learn more about the happenings around WrestleMania 43, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp immediately reached out to WWE for confirmation, but the TKO brand has yet to comment. One WWE higher-up told the source that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” indicating that Triple H already mentioned an “inspiring change” in the schedule ethic of the company.

Saudi Arabia offering a heavy price to secure WrestleMania 43

PWInsider later added that an Arabic-language press release already confirmed the news around WrestleMania 43. It was live on social media before it got pulled off the internet. English-speaking outlets never received the entire meaning, but sources close to the situation confirmed that it was the intention behind the announcement in the first place.

It was reported in January that Saudi Arabia will host the Royal Rumble in 2026, the first Big-Four premium live event that the kingdom plans to host outside the United States. Another massive event announcement was also expected within the next two years, something that could be tied to the WrestleMania 43 rumors. According to Dave Meltzer, the Saudi country had been pushing to host the Show of Shows for a few years, and they will pay a big price for it.

Earlier this year, Fightful also reported that plans were in motion, with ideas ranging from a traditional WrestleMania to a potential “Super WrestleMania” event. As of this writing, we await an official announcement from WWE, which is expected to arrive sooner rather than later, regarding whether WrestleMania 43 will actually take place in Saudi Arabia or if a similar-scale grand show will emanate from the country in 2027.