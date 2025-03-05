For years now, the call is there from the non-United States wrestling fans so that WWE takes Wrestlemania outside their familiar territory. Since TKO have taken things over, numerous other WWE premium live events have moved to different countries but the biggest of them all stayed within the North American territory. Chances are also less that the tradition would be changing soon.

Previously, Wrestlemania 42 was rumored to even go over the pond in the United Kingdom and even in Saudi Arabia. However, the latter country has recently grabbed the Royal Rumble 2026 edition and they’ve not received the Showcase of Immortals, at least for the time being.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, there’s no indication that WWE is changing its traditions anytime soon. While international locations have been rumored for years, sources indicated that WWE remains committed to keeping WrestleMania in the US for the foreseeable future. Saudi Arabia will continue to be a key business partner for the company but they’re not getting the honor, either.

Wrestlemania 42 returning to New Orleans in 2026

Meanwhile, the latest reports of WrestleVotes and WWE already confirmed WrestleMania 42 taking place at the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana. This would mark the third time the stadium will be hosting the show, following the 2014 and 2018 edition. Multiple WWE partners also confirmed the news that Big Easy remains the suitable option for the company for 2026.

Previously, Wrestlemania 42 was rumored from Minneapolis but then the plan was changed and WWE announced Summerslam from the city for next year. This year’s edition was also suddenly changed as Las Vegas received the honor with Allegiant Stadium being the host in mid-April.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, the full match card for WrestleMania 41 is almost finalized. With major matches already being set, making it clear WWE is confident that the top matches will surpass expectations and will also garner tons of attraction.

Taking place on April 19 and 20, 2025, Wrestlemania 41 will be the final time that John Cena will perform in a match at this grand stage and he’d expectedly be in the main event. The 2025 men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will be challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while the women’s counterpart winner Charlotte Flair will also be involved in a marquee encounter.