Wrestlemania 42 is coming to New Orleans, affirming that the city will be hosting the biggest WWE premium live event for a third time. While the official announcement regarding the event is yet to arrive on WWE’s part, the internal finalization has reportedly occurred regarding the host city and it’s clear by WWE’s stance that they’re not willing to leave their comfort zone of the United States when it comes to hosting this annual show.

Previously, Wrestlemania 42 was rumored to even go over the pond in the United Kingdom and even in Saudi Arabia. However, the latter country has recently grabbed the Royal Rumble 2026 edition and they’ve not received the Showcase of Immortals, at least for the time being.

According to the latest reports of WrestleVotes, WWE plans to host WrestleMania 42 at the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana. This would mark the third time the stadium will be hosting the show, following WrestleMania 30 (2014) and WrestleMania 34 (2018),

“Sources indicate WWE is planning on announcing WrestleMania 42’s location prior to this year’s event, with the highly speculated New Orleans as the host city. The Superdome (Silverdome, brother)—home of WM 30 & 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026.”

New Orleans was WWE’s long-term plan as Wrestlemania 42 host

A report from Fightful Select also hints at New Orleans being in WWE’s long-term plans for WrestleMania 42 host city since Vince McMahon handling things in the company going back early 2023. However, there were unexpected shifts in plans for WrestleMania 41, and some speculated whether this decision might change, moving forward which wasn’t.

There was a point that Minneapolis was initially considered for WrestleMania 41, and then for any future big WWE PLEs. After Las Vegas was awarded with the 2025 edition, WWE ultimately announced SummerSlam 2026 instead from Minneapolis which would be a two-night affair. As for the Wrestlemania 42 announcement, WWE is likely to confirm things before the Vegas show takes place.

Additional reports suggest that WWE has informed some of its business partners about its 2026 plans including Wrestlemania 42. Given that the UK and Saudi Arabia are both eager to host WWE’s biggest spectacular of the year, they’re advised to wait. Fans of those regions shouldn’t expect the grandest PLE to arrive in that region before 2028.