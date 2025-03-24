We are on the road to WWE Wrestlemania that’s the most exciting phase in the pro-wrestling calendar with fans expecting the unexpected. Being the grandest stage of them all, this particular event is a showcase for the wrestlers to achieve immortality. In the past, iconic moments featuring legendary figures solidified this show’s spot as the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment history.

Revisiting those moments, WWE has released several video content in a countdown manner on their YouTube channel. One of those featured a definitive list of the 25 biggest WWE WrestleMania returns which clearly showcases how much the fans love the nostalgia and surprise aspect of pro-wrestling. From shocking comebacks to heartfelt reunions, we have seen it all at the Showcase of Immortals.

As seen in the countdown, the likes of John Cena and The Rock feature on multiple occasions to deliver surreal moments with their returns to the company. Besides, The Undertaker’s return at WWE Wrestlemania XX, the nWo or HBK-Mick Foley-Stone Cold reunion at the 32nd edition was surely enough to produce goosebumps to the fans.

However, per the WWE, the current poster figure of the company, Cody Rhodes takes the cake that’s the top spot in the list. Returning to his home of WWE at WWE Wrestlemania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent, the second-generation superstar marked his arrival in a big way and took the first step in taking things over.

Top 25 list of greatest WWE Wrestlemania returns

25. The Rock – WrestleMania 32

24. Roddy Piper – WrestleMania 5

23. Pat McAfee – WrestleMania 39

22. John Cena – WrestleMania 40

21. Rocky Johnson – WrestleMania 13

20. Stephanie McMahon – WrestleMania 40

19. Yokozuna – WrestleMania 11

18. Jim Ross – WrestleMania 15

17. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 34

16. Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan – WrestleMania 17

15. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley – WrestleMania 32

14. The Rock – WrestleMania 31

13. Shane McMahon – WrestleMania 39

12. John Cena – WrestleMania 32

11. Pete Rose – WrestleMania 14

10. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 40

9. Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania 38

8. LOD 2000 – WrestleMania 14

7. nWo (“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) – WrestleMania 31

6. John Cena – WrestleMania 35

5. Randy Savage and Ms. Elizabeth Reunite – WrestleMania 7

4. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 20

3. The Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania 8

2. The Hardy Boyz – WrestleMania 33

1. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 38

WWE Wrestlemania has continued with the tradition of such returns in almost every edition to make us witness with the buzzworthy returns and this year shouldn’t be any different. Within a month, The Show of Shows returns at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20.