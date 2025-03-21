WWE is keen on increasing its reputation from a newly inaugurated venue by hosting Money in the Bank 2025 in it. After reports surfaced that this year’s Survivor Series is scheduled from Los Angeles, it appears that the annual gimmick-based premium live event in the summer is also set to explore the warm state.

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California will be the reported host venue of the Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. The news was first broken by WrestleVotes Radio, confirming that WWE has shortlisted LA as the host city for the popular event.

This will be the first time that the event takes place at the Intuit Dome, adding another LA’s long history of hosting marquee WWE shows including Wrestlemania. Most of the time, the Crypto.com Arena (FKA the Staples Center) held the past shows until WWE chose to run from the Intuit Dome during the historic Netflix debut of Raw.

Money in the Bank 2025 to mark second Intuit Dome outing for WWE

That being said, the Money in the Bank 2025 would turn out to be the second major show to be hosted from the Intuit Dome in LA. That being said, the anticipation begins around which two WWE Superstars will possibly secure the MITB briefcases and will subsequently cash those in for a future title match opportunities.

Previously, WrestleVotes Radio revealed that WWE had discussed hosting Money in the Bank 2025 in an international location in early July. No proper location for the show was declared but WWE already has international events booked for later this year including a Saudi Arabia show in November and Clash in Paris in August.

Last year’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6th with Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton headlining the show. As it appears, WWE will shortly confirm the Money in the Bank 2025 edition to be another milestone event in the post-Wrestlemania 41 season.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Money in the Bank 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana