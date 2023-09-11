WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period

From being a top superstar on Monday Night Raw to mostly sitting at home, Alexa Bliss has gone through quite the transition over the past couple of years. She is currently enjoying her first pregnancy period with her husband Ryan Cabrera as the duo is expecting their child in late 2023.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have been happily married for the past couple of years and it appears that he is also willing to go a bit more for the mother of his future child. Cabrera is making efforts to let her know that she’s not alone in this journey.

A happy father-to-be, Cabrera posted on his Instagram story to reveal a photo of their bedroom. Being a pregnant woman, Alexa Bliss requires a special pillow for her sleep and her husband also sleeps using that same pillow,

“Told my wife, she wouldn’t have to go thru pregnancy alone! I’m a team player.”

Little Miss Bliss was also seemingly happy with the effort as she liked this post and re-shared it on her own Instagram story. It must be a good feeling for her to have received that kind of support from her better half.

Alexa Bliss dealt with body issues during the pregnancy period

Being a long-time WWE wrestler and a fit athlete, Alexa Bliss has also admittedly been dealing with body issues. Throughout her pregnancy, the former Raw Women’s Champion has been sharing glimpses of the changes that her body is going through. In one instance, she shared a picture of herself via Instagram story and revealed that it’s not easy to get used to her current body condition,

“Not the body I’m used to. But I’m working on something pretty magical in there.”

Alexa Bliss last wrestled at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she challenged Bianca Belair in a match for the Raw Women’s Championship and failed. After the match, she had a confrontation with Uncle Howdy to tease that the alliance with Bray Wyatt could be back. But soon after that PLE, she went into a hiatus alongside Wyatt to scrap those plans.

While speaking with The Messenger, Alexa Bliss previously offered her gratitude to the WWE for allowing her to do a shtick with The Masked Singer during her hiatus, earlier this year. She also revealed that her contract with the company has been extended which will allow her to make an in-ring return following pregnancy.