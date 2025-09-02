In 2024, Becky Lynch was the Women’s World Champion in the post-Wrestlemania XL season, but she quickly dropped the belt to Liv Morgan with the WWE contract running out the clock. This led the top WWE Superstar to spend nearly a year away from the ring in order to enjoy her life outside the company and to enjoy some quality time with her daughter, Roux.

During the birth of her daughter in 2020, Becky Lynch sacrificed the top position of the women’s roster after she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship, having enjoyed an almost 400-day-long reign. This only suggests how much she loves her family, and irrespective of how much love she has for wrestling, she’d do anything to enlarge her family in the future.

Becky Lynch’s daughter wants a little brother to be added to her family

According to what Becky Lynch had to offer on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About” podcast, hosted by Cody Rhodes, her daughter is hoping that their family soon adds another member to it, specifically a little brother whom she can play with. While THE MAN admittedly faces a dilemma in taking a step back from her professional wrestling and acting career, she is open to the proposition.

“I love working. I love what I do. I love going out and having nights like tonight. I just shot the pilot for ‘Movers.’ I loved every second of that. I love working,” explained Becky Lynch on having roadblocks in becoming a mother, again.

“Then I love coming home, looking after my little girl. Growing the family would be also amazing. So it’s one of those things. I don’t know if you ever feel like this, there’s not enough time.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Becky Lynch and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins welcomed Roux into the world in December 2020, and since then, they have balanced parenthood with WWE stardom and beyond. The latter had regained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, having successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam while his wife reigns as the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

At Clash in Paris 2025, the couple went through successful title defenses. In the main event of the international PLE, Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, while Becky Lynch retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.