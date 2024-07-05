Cora Jade has long been touted to be one of the future star powers of the NXT women’s roster but she’s lacing to pick up pace due to injury reasons. A remarkable resilience has been witnessed as she progresses in her recovery journey and inches closer to making an in-ring return. Sidelined due to an ACL injury, the NXT star isn’t coming back to action until this year’s fall.

Away from TV, Cora Jade is keeping the fans updated about herself taking to social media. After undergoing plastic surgery in the past, she doesn’t dare to put up bold content on her X or Instagram profiles to entertain her fanbase. It appears the NXT star inadvertently put up a bit more which raised speculations about a possible wardrobe malfunction.

The fans recently saw a slightly blurred video of Cora Jade running on a tennis court. The vision of the video led a few to believe that she was running around topless in the video. However, it was quickly clarified via her X that she was wearing a swimsuit top, and fans shouldn’t make an inappropriate comment,

“This is very clearly a swimsuit top. Jesus Christ you weirdos grasp at anything.”

This is very clearly a swimsuit top. Jesus Christ you weirdos grasp at anything https://t.co/7Iy3XEvECo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) July 4, 2024

Update on Cora Jade’s injury and possible return timeline to WWE

During a recent NXT live event at Fort Pierce, Cora Jade made a shocking return and decided to cut a promo where she revealed that she is just a few months away from making it back to action inside the squared circle. She also decided to call out NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, making it clear she will be gunning for the title soon after that happens.

A previous update from Ringside News stated that Cora Jade is dealing with an ACL injury which takes anywhere between 9 to 11 months to fully heal and be cleared by the WWE for in-ring competition. Considering that the injury occurred by the end of January, her earliest possible return date for in-ring competition should be somewhere around October.

Cora Jade never had the opportunity to become a singles champion on NXT but she’s been a one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez, a title that she willingly dropped after a heel-turn on Perez.