Lacey Evans used to be one of the most promising WWE Superstars a few years ago whom WWE also utilized for a non-PG angle with legendary Ric Flair. This angle was supposed to make her a champion in the company at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania. However, things had to be changed due to pregnancy reasons after which she never got to pick up the pace.

As a consequence, Lacey Evans was released from the WWE and she admittedly has no desire to make a comeback to professional wrestling be it in the currently revamped workplace or anywhere else in the circuit unless she gets a desired atmosphere that offers her some tough competition.

WWE’s Giulia Confirms In-Ring Status For July 13 Summer Destiny Event

Lacey Evans remains occupied in family business and other stuff

Speaking with Carlo Perruzza, Lacey Evans was asked about potentially returning to the wrestling scenario with WWE, AEW, or TNA. Expressing her love for the genre, she seemed open about coming back to the ring only if a company allows her to kick some butts. Until then, she seemed to be contended with her current lifestyle which deals with maintaining business and family life.

“Yeah, I mean, I love wrestling, don’t get me wrong. It wasn’t my passion, but I love the hard-hitting action. If there’s a company out there that will bring me in to kick ass and get my ass kicked, that’s great,” Lacey Evans continued.

“But right now, we are focused on a lot. We have a lot of investment properties. We invested from all the blessings that WWE has given us. We have a construction company, my husband’s a general contractor, which we’ve run prior to WWE. So we do a lot. We also teach our kids work ethic. We have Air BNBs, we have properties, we have a cafe named after our girls. I homeschool, I take all that very, very seriously.”

Arianna Grace “Would Absolutely Love To” Work With Fellow WWE Canadian Bombshell

Despite a much-touted return to the WWE in 2022 following her second pregnancy, Lacey Evans reached nowhere significant in her career over the next several months. She wasn’t seen since a loss to Zelna Vega on July 7th of 2023 which eventually appeared to be the final one of her WWE career.

Her contract ran out in the coming days and she decided not to renew it to focus on personal ventures including creating content like Mandy Rose. With the real name of Macey Estrella, Lacey Evans has become quite a popular figure on her website by sharing content. For once, she also admitted to AEW possibly offering her a desired schedule if a comeback needs to happen.