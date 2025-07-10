Along with the WWE Universe, John Cena has become a household name in Hollywood these days, mostly due to her Peacemaker character with the DC Universe. One of the largest production houses in the Hollywood movie industry will deliver Superman this weekend, reportedly featuring the top WWE Superstar in a brief role.

According to the reports of MovieWeb, John Cena’s Peacemaker will be a part of the DCEU. The platform reports that Peacemaker, AKA Christopher Smith, will appear on a television during the film, trash-talking David Cornswet’s Superman. It means that the WWE Superstar won’t physically appear in the film, but rather, his Peacemaker character will be shown.

Season 2 of Peacemaker is also in the pipeline with John Cena in the lead, which is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max. As for Superman, it features a cast including David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) in what appears to be a fresh take from the iconic Man of Steel edition in the last decade.

“John Was The Guy To Do It,” Charlotte Flair On John Cena Breaking Her Father’s WWE Record

John Cena currently shooting his next movie in New Jersey

Initially, John Cena’s Peacemaker character debuted in the DC Universe as a hypocritical lover of peace during 2021’s The Suicide Squad movie. The character became a stand-out hit among the fans, leading to the first season on HBO MAX with the character, which also turned out to be a big hit, landing another major role for the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’

WWE’s John Cena Spotted At Wimbledon 2025 With Wife And Priyanka Chopra

For the time being, John Cena is juggling through a packed schedule, filming a new movie in New Jersey while preparing for his title defense in the same state, next month at Summerslam. Production is currently underway for his new Netflix comedy, “Little Brother” and the reigning WWE Champion is on board with it.

According to a report first published by NJ.com, scenes for the movie were being filmed in Montclair, New Jersey, a couple of days ago, where John Cena features as a real estate agent. His life changes when his younger brother, played by comedian Eric André, enters his life. This Netflix film is being directed by Matt Spicer, with the script written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel.