Coming out of Saudi Arabia over a historic win at Night of Champions last weekend, John Cena will be staying out of WWE programming for a couple of weeks. With his most recent movie release, Head of the States, hitting Amazon Prime, he’s extremely busy with the promotional activities, and he also needed to be in London, England.

The official Twitter account of Wimbledon took to the social media platform and uploaded a video of John Cena alongside his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in attendance. “It’s great to see you at #Wimbledon, @JohnCena 😉” the caption stated.

Later, John Cena was also spotted alongside Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, also his co-star from Head of the States, as all of them posed for the camera. All of them are currently in London for Wimbledon, while promoting the film also goes side-by-side.

John Cena praised Idris Alba during Head of the States promotion

In one such promotional interview on This Morning, the WWE legend also opened up about his latest film, sharing how the project came together and that he’s happy to do more movies instead of joining politics. John Cena also stars alongside longtime friend Idris Elba in the action-comedy, and he has immense praise to throw to the Hollywood star,

“You know, we’re uh longtime friends. We’re co-workers. We worked on a movie called The Suicide Squad a long time ago. And one of the producers was like, ‘Man, we really need to get you two with a vehicle to continue this chemistry.’” And that’s often said and never really executed in the business.”

In the main event of Night of Champions 2025, John Cena (c) defeated CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship after Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, interfered and tried to cash in the championship contract. This marked their 15th televised match against each other, culminating in their illustrious feud in WWE, with the score being 7-6 in Cena’s favor.

For the time being, John Cena is being advertised to appear on the July 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas that should mark his first appearance on WWE programming since the Saudi Arabia PLE, meaning that the fans will still have to wait a couple of weeks before seeing the Undisputed WWE Champion back on TV.