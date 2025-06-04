Liv Morgan getting a bit cozy with her beau, Dominik Mysterio at the Netflix Tudum event, this past weekend, grabbed the attention of the IWC. Upon sudden request, the two had to go through a PDA session on live television and admittedly, the experience was a bit surprising for the WWE Superstar. However, she handled the situation with grace, keeping her reputation intact within the WWE Universe.

During a segment on Netflix Tudum 2025, they were promoting Love is Blind with a Kiss Cam. They went to a few couples in the crowd, including Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan & Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and they shared a soft kiss on the lips.

Revisiting that moment on Raw Recap, Liv Morgan said that this kiss with Dirty Dom was a controversial one, but it proved why their pair is the most charismatic of all time,

“We are the greatest, the hottest, and the most iconic. We’re the most charismatic and the most controversial. We’re the most talked about. We’re the greatest couple of all time.”

Liv Morgan was caught off-guard with kissing request at Netflix Tudum

Liv Morgan further proceeded in the conversation to mention that she was a bit taken aback by the kiss cam that focused on them. But then again, it was the right decision on the show-makers’ part since they are the hottest couple in the WWE. Additionally, she also revealed why she didn’t lengthen her kiss with Dom.

“So, I was a little bit surprised, but I wasn’t surprised because obviously you guys want us in your Kiss Cam. It was the hottest segment of the show,” clarified one half of the women’s tag team champion. “This is our private time, and I gave you a little sneak peek, and you’re not going to get the whole thing.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

After the duo locked lips, the host said that was a PG kiss and asked for more, but Liv Morgan refused and then pointed out that she had gum in her mouth. It could have been an awkward situation for the WWE Superstar in real life since Dominik is married in real life. Before this, she had smooched Dom, twice, strictly due to storyline reasons on WWE TV. But during the Netflix event, the two were caught off-guard with the kiss cam segment.