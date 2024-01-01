WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

As 2023 has gradually passed by, WWE will ring in the New Year in style but they didn’t forget to let us know the most watched TV segments from last year. As usual, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is leading the pack with his appearance on a special episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Roman Reigns also holds the second position in the most watched TV segments list as the moment when he received a brand new undisputed championship on Smackdown after completing 1000 days as the reigning champion. Tribute to Bray Wyatt, The Rock’s shocking return to the WWE as well as the trial of Sami Zayn have also made it to the list.

Below are the most watched TV segments in WWE which drew the most viewership on TV in the US in 2023,

1. Trial of Roman Reigns: 3.07 Million

2. Roman Reigns’ 1,000 Day Championship Celebration: 2.90 Million

3. Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk: 2.89 Million

4. The Rock’s Return: 2.80 Million

5. Trial of Sami Zayn in Tribal Court: 2.77 Million

It should be noted that the Trial of Sami Zayn with over 2,760,000 viewers during RAW is XXX episode on January 23rd, 2023 has been declared as the most watched TV segments on WWE’s flagship show for the bygone year. That segment was a turning point for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline. Paul Heyman prosecuted Sami Zayn during this Trial of Sami Zayn by pointing out instances of disappointment, like failing to assist Jey Uso against Kevin Owens.

Ultimately, his most watched TV segment ended with Roman Reigns ordering Solo Sikoa to attack Zayn, but Jey Uso intervened to showcase a video highlighting Zayn’s contributions to The Usos. Ultimately, Reigns declared Sami “not guilty” for the time being.

In an update from WWFOldSchool, below are the most watched TV segments around the US featuring the current champions in the WWE,

1. Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion): 2.50 Million

2. IYO SKY (WWE Women’s Champion): 2.13 Million

3. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Champion): 1.90 Million

4. Logan Paul (United States Champion): 1.81 Million

5. Gunther (Intercontinental Champion): 1.80 Million

6. Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Champion): 1.69 Million