WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

All

WWE

WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 12:44 PM

WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

As 2023 has gradually passed by, WWE will ring in the New Year in style but they didn’t forget to let us know the most watched TV segments from last year. As usual, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is leading the pack with his appearance on a special episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Roman Reigns also holds the second position in the most watched TV segments list as the moment when he received a brand new undisputed championship on Smackdown after completing 1000 days as the reigning champion. Tribute to Bray Wyatt, The Rock’s shocking return to the WWE as well as the trial of Sami Zayn have also made it to the list.

WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback

Below are the most watched TV segments in WWE which drew the most viewership on TV in the US in 2023,

1. Trial of Roman Reigns: 3.07 Million
2. Roman Reigns’ 1,000 Day Championship Celebration: 2.90 Million
3. Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk: 2.89 Million
4. The Rock’s Return: 2.80 Million
5. Trial of Sami Zayn in Tribal Court: 2.77 Million

It should be noted that the Trial of Sami Zayn with over 2,760,000 viewers during RAW is XXX episode on January 23rd, 2023 has been declared as the most watched TV segments on WWE’s flagship show for the bygone year. That segment was a turning point for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline. Paul Heyman prosecuted Sami Zayn during this Trial of Sami Zayn by pointing out instances of disappointment, like failing to assist Jey Uso against Kevin Owens.

Ultimately, his most watched TV segment ended with Roman Reigns ordering Solo Sikoa to attack Zayn, but Jey Uso intervened to showcase a video highlighting Zayn’s contributions to The Usos. Ultimately, Reigns declared Sami “not guilty” for the time being.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Multiple Matches Added To January 2 Episode

In an update from WWFOldSchool, below are the most watched TV segments around the US featuring the current champions in the WWE,

1. Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion): 2.50 Million
2. IYO SKY (WWE Women’s Champion): 2.13 Million
3. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Champion): 1.90 Million
4. Logan Paul (United States Champion): 1.81 Million
5. Gunther (Intercontinental Champion): 1.80 Million
6. Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Champion): 1.69 Million

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors
AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

Jan 1, 2024, 12:50 PM

WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023
WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

Jan 1, 2024, 12:43 PM

WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback
WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback

Jan 1, 2024, 12:38 PM

Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024
Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 12:33 PM

Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?
Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?

Jan 1, 2024, 12:28 PM

The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40
The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40

Dec 31, 2023, 5:28 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy