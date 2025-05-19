For the majority of last fall, Nikki Bella featured in the professional wrestling scene-headlines due to her rocky relationship with now-former husband, Artem Chigvintsev. After having a major fallout, the two parted ways in personal lives, agreeing to a divorce. Initially what was supposed to be a legal matter, was settle out of the court which might be causing a major payout for the WWE Superstar.

As per the earlier reports, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s tumultuous relationship is officially in the rearview mirror, as the former WWE Divas Champion has finalized her divorce from the “Dancing with the Stars” pro. In an update, legal documents following this separation have been obtained by TMZ, revealing the details.

Per the source, Nikki Bella will pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support for their son, Matteo. The financial settlement also includes two lump-sum payments totaling $200,000—“$100,000 upfront and another $100,000 by the end of 2025.” The WWE star will also cover for Matteo’s speech therapy costs in full, while the parents will split expenses for the baby’s extracurricular activities.

Following the financial obligations, Nikki Bella retains control of her business interests, including “Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and her wine label, Bonita Bonita.” Custody arrangements will allow the former married couple to alternate major holidays with Matteo, each year.

Nikki Bella-Artem Chigvintsev divorce settlement was finalized out of the court

A volatile summer unfolded for the celebrity professional wrestler and TV star Nikki Bella, also known as Nikki Garcia, in 2024. The wrestling, as well as the entertainment circuit, was shocked to learn about her possibly being victimized in a domestic battery incident. This also led to her former husband, Artem Chigvintsev, getting arrested by the police.

In the following months, legal disputes started to unfold as Nikki Bella filed for a divorce from Artem in September in the court of Napa Valley. Alongside came a lot of accusations toward each other to make some newsworthy headlines throughout the later summer, moving into the fall. The two later decided to settle things outside the court, concluding the matter.

In the following months, Nikki Bella shed her Nikki Garcia persona to return to her WWE character upon smoothing her relationship with the company. She first appeared at the historic Monday Night Raw premiere on Netflix in January 2025, followed by an in-ring return at the women’s Royal Rumble match in February.