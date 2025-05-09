Enjoying life in her 40s as a single mother, Nikki Bella is still not ready to mingle following her divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev. After a well-documented wedding in Paris for a reality TV series on the E Network in 2022, the celebrity couple went their separate ways last year’s fall after having a lot of drama that also involved court sessions.

However, the divorce terms was settled out of the court, for good with their child’s custody being shared by both. In a follow-up from personal life, Nikki Bella has now revealed that she recently went on a few dates. While speaking on the Nikki and Brie show, the former Total Divas star revealed that over the past couple of weeks, she pushed herself to go outside her comfort zone have new experiences in terms of her love life.

Nikki Bella wanted to get out of her comfort zone through dating

In a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella noted that she stayed busy with business matters, public appearances, thus filling up her schedule. But she also put intentionally put herself in situations that taught her valuable lessons, regardless of whether they were fruitful or not. In the end, her realization is that she’s not yet ready to embrace the dating scene.

“I did things that I learned lessons from. Whether it worked or didn’t work, whether it was successful or not, I really put myself out there,” admitted Nikki Bella on her personal life.

“I went on some dates—not ready for it yet—but I was like, I put myself out there, tried it out. Not ready for it, but I just wanted to get my feet a little wet. And I just realized like, yeah, I’m not ready for this.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The above comments from Nikki Bella come after her open admission that she would never marry again following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. As such, the celebrity WWE Superstar is more than happy with her life right now, focusing on her baby Matteo and a possible future WWE return. But she will take her time before deciding to pursue a romantic relationship in the future.

Before marrying Artem, Nikki Bella dated the franchise player of the WWE John Cena for almost six years in what appeared to be the most publicly celebrated relationship of the circuit. Their personal life was highlighted throughout the various editions of Total Divas and Total Bellas reality TV shows. The two recently bumped into each other at WWE’s Royal Rumble and it was just a cordial meeting.