Artem Chigvintsev is probably best known for his marriage to the former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella apart from his role in the “Dancing With The Stars” reality TV series. He recently made headlines after being arrested for a domestic violence allegation. A lot of happenings have since gone down in their marriage which should see the couple heading toward Splitsville in the end.

In a previous report revealed by People, the court documents filed on September 11, 2024, noted that Nikki Bella and Artem’s legal marriage didn’t happen until January 2023 although they had their official wedding ceremony in Paris in August 2022. As for spousal support, the popular female wrestler has denied any sort of possible requests from either party.

An update from the same source now offers that Artem has officially filed for joint custody of his son, Matteo. In addition to this appeal, Artem is also seeking spousal support from Nikki Bella so that she can cover his legal fees and court costs. This comes after the ex-WWE Superstar filed for a divorce to the court, earlier this month.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Spotted With Baby And Husband Since Filing Divorce

Nikki Bella was encouraged by her sister to get a divorce

Most recently, TMZ spotted Nikki Bella in Napa Valley, California spending quality time with her four-year-old son, Matteo. This came just days after filing for divorce where the former WWE star was spotted in high spirits, taking her son to his dance class. The mother and son duo also caught up with Artem who was perhaps there to visit the son.

Reports already affirmed that Artem is currently staying at a friend’s house, while Nikki Bella remains in the family home with Matteo. Brie Bella reportedly encouraged her sister to file for divorce, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Brie was said to be deeply concerned for her sister and her son Matteo.

In Brie’s view, “any sort of violence does not fly” and this has left her with concerns about Nikki Bella’s well-being. Following the advice, the latter retained her lawyer to fight for her in court. The celebrity wrestler was also spotted without her wedding ring in recent public outings which essentially makes us believe that she’s ready to move on in life.