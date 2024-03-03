WWE’s Sasha Banks Donned New Look At Crunchyroll Anime 2024 Awards

For a long time now, Sasha Banks’ status in the professional wrestling business continues to be a discussion point for the fans. Rumors were all over the place in late 2023 regarding a WWE return as well as AEW’s arrival. But if the latest reports are any indications then it’s already a done deal where she will go next.

Given AEW’s big Dynamite episode in Sasha Banks’ hometown of Boston within two weeks, it’s only a matter of time before she arrives at the Tony Khan-owned promotion. Ahead of that impending AEW debut, the former WWE Superstar was seen attending the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as a presenter and she showed off a new look.

Heading into the award show, Sasha Banks took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself at the red carpet event to show off her new hair,

“🇯🇵@Crunchyroll#AnimeAwards”

Additionally, the multi-tome women’s champion in the WWE uploaded a couple of photos of herself alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion. This was not a surprise as both these stars are big Anime fans.

Mercedes Moné at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdeRdEZhKP — Wrestling News Daily (@WrestlDaily) March 3, 2024

Only for the anime Hotties Krew 😘#animeawards pic.twitter.com/VUsgF2Qlhm — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 2, 2024

Mercedes Mone doing Big Business at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

pic.twitter.com/410wurDfEm — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 2, 2024

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Award was livestreamed on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch at 6 PM JST, last night hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira. Sasha Banks was on the stage to present an award while she has on drawing paychecks with AEW for a while already ahead of her debut at AEW Big Business.

Sasha Banks is set for AEW debut within two weeks

It was in early January that Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sasha Banks, the hottest free agent in the pro-wrestling market was going to debut in AEW soon. This comes just after AEW has already secured another free agent in the women’s division, Deonna Purrazzo.

“On [Saturday’s] show there were no teases for Mercedes Mone or for her appearing Wednesday in Jacksonville. What I know is that AEW does expect her to start on TV soon, but as noted, until it happens and the contract itself is signed, I wouldn’t consider anything 100 percent,” The source reported about Sasha Banks.

“We do know that the expectation is she will be in AEW fairly soon, but until a contract signing is confirmed, anything can happen.”

Soon after the spoiler, Tony Khan announced AEW’s Big Business edition of Dynamite for March 13 in Boston to essentially confirm that he’s secured Sasha Banks under his company’s banner.