Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Rey Mysterio was attacked by one of her LWO members on Smackdown but Zelina Vega was constantly there by his side as he was getting escorted by the medical officers of the WWE. Sans Escober, the rest of the LWO members were seemingly supporting Rey. Still, it was the only female member of the faction whose performance got extra attention from the audience and the WWE officials.

Santos Escobar turned heel on Rey Mysterio during the February 10 episode of Smackdown to keep the latter name out of action for the time being. The WWE Hall of Famer has since undergone a procedure on his knee, and he will be out for several weeks. Zelina Vega was a part of the scene when the actions unfolded on TV and in the process, she ended up impressing the higher-ups.

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

PWInsider noted that Zelina Vega received a lot of praise for her emotional involvement in Santos Escobar’s heel-turning angle. Her emotions were seen as if it was real, and those efforts were positively taken internally after Smackdown,

“There have been quite a few people internally who have raved about Zelina Vega’s performance and her emotional work during the Escobar turn on this past Friday’s Smackdown. Vega has some done film acting work pre-WWE.”

Zelina Vega came out after Santos Started attacking Rey Mysterio on Smackdown

Rey Mysterio opened SmackDown and said Logan Paul wouldn’t have beaten him without the usage of brass knuckles something which was left on the ring apron by Santos. As Carlito blamed Santos for his actions, the latter was seething but he initially did nothing. But later that night, Santos attacked Rey to confirm his heel turn on WWE Smackdown and thereby injured the WWE Hall of Famer’s knees.

Zelina Vega was quickly out in the ring to blast Santos for her actions. Given that she has a ton of fans who follow her wherever she goes, those moments and her efforts to make the angle were noticed. As her current stint is going strong, we can only assume that WWE would consider her back into the championship picture after a one-off opportunity at Backlash.