WWE Smackdown: Rey Mysterio Attacked After Heel Turn On November 10 Episode

The wall-writing of a future crack for the LWO seemed evident since the group started functioning on WWE Smackdown, a few months ago. Now, as the year 2023 approaches a close, that split became a reality when the most veteran star of the group was attacked by Santo Escobar on the latest episode of WWE’s blue brand show.

Rey Mysterio kicked off this week’s WWE SmackDown and said Logan Paul wouldn’t have beaten him without the usage of brass knuckles and hence he deserved a rematch for the United States Championship. Carlito came out and said fans want to see him as the US Champion rather than Rey.

Carlito then said Rey should blame Santos Escobar for his loss, as Santos was the one who left those brass knuckles on the ring apron, utilizing which Logan capitalized. Carlito and Santos almost went at it, but other LWO members separated them. Santos then left the ring in anger.

Later the night on WWE Smackdown, Bobby Lashley defeated Carlito in the latter’s first-ever singles contest since returning to the WWE. After the match, Lashley and The Street Profits attacked Carlito but Santos Escobar refused to help Carlito.

WWE Smackdown: Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio came out with a Steel Chair to send the heels for a retreat. Rey and Santos had an argument when Rey wanted to keep Santos on the same page. Santos then attacked Rey to confirm his heel turn on WWE Smackdown. Santos shoved the WWE Hall of Famer into the ring post and also proceeded to crush his leg with the ring steps. Santos then left ringside but the other members of the LWO came in aid of Rey, including Zelina Vega who was visibly unhappy over Santos’ action toward the legend.

Santos Escobar destrozando la pierna de Rey Mysterio. Ojo no tengamos combate en Survivor Series. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ojZbB8qCtX — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 11, 2023

Many saw it coming that Santo would eventually seek payback on Rey Mysterio. A side storyline started between him and Mysterio that goes back months. Kevin Owens previously reminded viewers on commentary that Santos was having a legit grievance with Mysterio after the latter took Santos’ place in a match against Austin Theory to win the United States Championship on WWE Smackdown, a few months ago.