Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

Rey Mysterio was having a solid run on WWE Smackdown after a point when he was thinking of announcing retirement, last year. Not only, he would go on to become a WWE Hall of Famer, earlier this year but then also won the United States Championship. Coming out of Crown Jewel 2023, he suffered legit betrayal after losing the US Title to Crown Jewel.

It appears that kayfabe attack on Smackdown was staged to keep Rey Mysterio out of action from the WWE for the time being. As seen on this past Friday night show, LWO’s Santos Escobar was blamed for Rey’s US title loss to Logan Paul as he left brass knuckles on the ring apron, utilizing which Logan capitalized.

Later the night on WWE Smackdown, Bobby Lashley defeated Carlito in the latter’s first-ever singles contest since returning to the WWE. After the match, Lashley and The Street Profits attacked Carlito but Santos Escobar refused to help Carlito.

Rey Mysterio came out with a Steel Chair to send the heels for a retreat but Santos then attacked him to confirm his heel turn. Santos shoved the WWE Hall of Famer into the ring post and also proceeded to crush his leg with the ring steps. Santos then left ringside as the other members of the LWO came to the aid of the injured name. The attack also forced the veteran to undergo knee surgery.

Rey Mysterio to be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks

Haus of Wrestling has reported that Rey Mysterio is currently dealing with a torn meniscus injury. In reality, he had been working in the WWE with this injury. Despite working on it, things didn’t get better for him and now that the surgery has been performed, he would be out of action for around six to eight weeks,

“Haus of Wrestling has learned that Mysterio has been working through a torn meniscus for about three months. The injury has slowly worsened, so he agreed to lose the WWE United States Championship to Paul and participate in the beatdown angle before heading off for his knee operation. He is expected to be out of action for around six to eight weeks while he recovers and will likely resume his feud with Escobar when he returns.”

Given the report, Rey Mysterio’s return timeline suggests that he would be back in time for the Royal Rumble to be a part of the WrestleMania 40 season. It’s pretty evident that his comeback would be to seek revenge against Santos Escobar.