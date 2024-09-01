After a brief hiatus, Zelina Vega returned to WWE Raw in late August and she is seemingly more determined than before on accomplishing her goal in the company. Her return went down in a vengeance capacity which essentially suggests that she’s hell-bent on finding greater success in the WWE after being held back for a long time.

Zelina Vega found her way back on the WWE programming on the August 26th episode of Monday Night Raw. She attacked Sonya Deville during the match between Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark) and Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and IYO SKY) in a bout that the latter duo emerged victorious following the returnee’s distraction.

Going by the looks, the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament winner was more than happy to send a message to the heel faction that she was coming after despite the numbers’ game not being in her favor. Speaking in an interview with Raw Talk, she gave her opinion with a tough grin. Zelina Vega wasn’t sending this message to someone specifically but rather to the entire Raw locker room.

“I just had to make sure that I took care of the brains of the operation. But the message isn’t just for Sonya or Shayna or Zoey, or Liv for that matter. It’s for anybody that wants to get in my way. Because I have one goal, and I’m not gonna stop until I accomplish it.”

Zelina Vega ready to show her monstrous side upon return

Zelina Vega was further asked to comment about going after Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Deville given that this trio took her out in a backstage segment about a month ago. In response, she made it clear that she was out for revenge, and she would prove to her doubters that there was no way to keep her down,

“I promise you this, you say my name three times in the mirror, and I will guarantee, I’ll show you the monster that I’ve been suppressing. I know that Shayna is an accomplished fighter, but when it comes to keeping me down, there is no way to keep Zelina Vega down. She’s gonna learn that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

While Zelina Vega didn’t mention exactly what her goal would be on WWE programming following this short hiatus, we assume that she will be after the Women’s World Championship, something that she’s going after for a long time only to come up short. In an early July episode of Raw, she got the opportunity to take Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title but Dominik’s distractions didn’t allow her to capitalize on the opportunity.