WWE Raw started a tournament, this week to crown the new number-one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, and it will continue on the next episode. Two of the four finalists of a fatal-4-way have been declared on the latest bygone episode while the rest will be announced via two more triple threats.

As declared on the August 26 episode of WWE Raw, multiple superstars will be placed in a tournament with four matches setting up the winner for a fatal-4-way, the winner of which will face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Champion on the September 9 episode.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the Intercontinental Championship Number-One Contender’s Tournament. Kross was busy sending Kofi out of the ring as Uso ended up hitting a spear and a frog splash off the top rope to secure the win.

In the next qualifier on WWE Raw, Pete Dunne defeated The Miz and Xavier Woods in another Triple Threat Match to advance to the Intercontinental Championship Number-One Contender’s Tournament. Woods hit Miz with a flying elbow but Dunne sent him out of the ring before pinning Miz with The Bitter End finisher.

Two more triple threats have been announced for the tournament continuing next week with the following lineups – Ilja Dargunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

Zellina Vega has returned on this week’s episode of WWE Raw from a short hiatus and she will also be seen in action, next week in a match against Shayna Baszler. Her comeback occurred during a match where Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane defeated The Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. She targeted Sonya Deville from behind for attacking her in a backstage segment a few weeks ago.

WWE Raw September 2 episode match card

The September 2 episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado after a day of No Mercy WWE premium live event from NXT brand. The currently announced match card that will also mark the post-Bash in Berlin episode, goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship contender’s tournament triple threat: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Intercontinental Championship contender’s tournament triple threat: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler