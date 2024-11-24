There will be some dilemma in the selection process of the Indian team for the second of the five-match red-ball series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval. Adam Gilchrist, the former wicket-keeper batter of the Australian side, has advocated his voice in the race between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening position.

Rahul got the promotion to the top order of the batting department due to the absence of Rohit, who took a leave from the game due to paternity leave. The latter is expected to return for the second day-night fixture of the series and will prepare for the two-day warm-up in Canberra against the Prime Minister’s XI.

Adam Gilchrist felt that the gritty and superb knock of the Karnataka batter could be enough to retain his position for the upcoming contest, as the opening duo of him and Jaiswal put up a 201-run opening partnership in the second innings of the game, displaying pure discipline from both the ends.

Rahul, who has faced a lot of criticism in recent times, was dropped from the side during the second of the three-match series against New Zealand in Pune and was out of the team from the following encounter in Mumbai.

In the first innings, on a spicy pitch and against the lethal bowling attack, Rahul creamed a very good knock before being dismissed controversially. In the second innings, he extended the good knock to register a 77-run knock in 176 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Adam Gilchrist desires to see KL Rahul open in Adelaide Test

The talk of the management is to put back the right-handed batter at the number six position, but Adam Gilchrist remarked that pushing the veteran down the order could disrupt the rhythm and confidence of the batter, especially after such a supreme knock.

“What a headache to have two days into a series. Coming over here after a 3-0 dumping to New Zealand, and there’s a little bit of panic and chaos and uncertainty, and they go up underground for ten days in their build-up, and all of a sudden here, we are spoilt for options. Nice options for India to have.” The former left-handed lower-order batter addressed on Cricbuzz at the end of the second day’s play.

“There’s a lot to play out between now and then. We need to see what happens with Shubman Gill and how quickly that injury can heal. What Rohit’s mindset is when he turns up, does he come and allow himself a bit more time to be ready for, say, the third test up at the Gabba?” Adam Gilchrist pointed out.

KL has enjoyed the conditions like Rohit down under in the longest format of the game, having notched up 290 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.36 with the help of one half-century and one century.

The Western Australian reckoned that Rahul is versatile enough to bat at any position in the batting department, but after such a start, it would be hard to leave him out.

“So many variables in there. It’s purely speculation at the moment, but I guess the one thing we do know is the point we touched on KL Rahul is versatile enough to feel any number of those roles and if he’s left out after what he’s achieved in this series, it’ll be a tough leave.” The former wicket-keeper added.

“It’d be a hard call, but you would assume that they would only do it if they felt that they were making the Indian team stronger for it.” Adam Gilchrist concluded.