A few days ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) founded the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as they look forward to shifting out all the equipment from the old place of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 40-acre campus facility comprises three grounds, which have been built as per the ICC rules to host future first-class games.

After inaugurating the new institution, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, informed all the state associations about the New Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) where through a letter, the President and Honorary Secretary of BCCI Member Associations, Shah highlighted the benefits of the program which aim to standardize the player monitoring.

“After our recent inauguration of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, I’m pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer an Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations – with costs being borne by BCCI.” Shah penned down in the letter.

The new BCCI Centre of Excellence has different features and many tracks made of red and black soils, allowing the players to practice in various conditions without much travel from one city to another.

BCCI secretary explains features of the AMS app

The new institution also has a pool and recovery facility where the players can come and work on enhancing their skills in various aspects of the game. There are also audio-visual projectors where they will get advice on the training modes and the plans to keep themselves fit for the game.

“The state associations can now avail the following benefits to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players.” The latter stated.

The Dashboard view generates the standardized health and fitness protocols for the players required, where the plug-and-play modules have been customized to the requirements by the BCCI Centre of Excellence over the last two years. There is one different page designed for the administrations, along with the dashboards for Athlete risk and readiness.

The performance alerts to the coaches and administrators are another glorious feature of the app, along with the ‘creation and segregation of the data with multiple teams. Injuries are part and parcel of any player’s career, as they always look forward to getting over it and returning to the game.

So, they have installed better injury recording and surveillance along with injury and fitness analytics where there will be a detailed view of the whole prospect. The ease of scheduling the players for rehab and fitness activities is that they will know the periods when and how much they need to recover.

There is a feature for both the athlete and professionals with integrated communication in the app, while the athlete-operated app will monitor the fitness and workload management of the players. There will be alerts for real-time workload management, besides the functionalities for fitness testing and evaluation.

The Centre of Excellence is expected to do wonders for the Indian team on the world map in the future, while this AMS app will be right up there for the state associations.