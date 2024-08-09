One of the biggest challenges for India going into the home season as they prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh is to make their premier pacer Mohammad Shami return in the longest format of the game after he missed all cricketing action since the end of the last year’s 50-over World Cup.

The management hopes to see their fast bowler making a comeback, as they are happy with the progress of Mohammad Shami, and look to make a final decision on whether he should play at least one of the Duleep Trophy games, which is scheduled to start on September 05 in Anantapur, to prove his fitness in the longest format of the game.

The Uttar Pradesh-born was the highest wicket-taker of the recent 50-over World Cup. He celebrated 24 wickets in seven innings at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, having an economy rate of 5.26, with a best bowling figures of 7/57.

Ajit Agarkar reacts to Mohammad Shami’s return to Tests

Mohammad Shami is currently in the final stage of his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He started bowling back for the first time since his surgery and is understood to have built up his bowling workload after being pain-free.

Also Read: Watch- Virat Kohli Gives A Heart-Touching Speech For Riyan Parag On His ODI Debut

Before the departure of the Indian team to Sri Lanka, the chief selector of the management, Ajit Agarkar, confirmed that the Bengal pacer had begun his bowling as making his comeback for the Chennai Test would be their goal.

“We more or less know who the guys are, as there are some injuries at the moment, and hope, they will be back up. Shami has started to bowl, which is a good sign.” The former Indian all-rounder expressed during the press conference. “September 19 is the first Test, and that was always the goal. I don’t know if that is his timeline for recovery, but, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that.”

The veteran also touched on their dept of Test bowling, as with a huge season coming up, they would need all of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj in full flow.

“There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it.” The former Mumbai player remarked. “Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up, so, we can build guys up like that.”

Last month when he was in Kolkata, Shami spoke about playing for Bengal before making a return to the national team. Even if the pacer misses the upcoming five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, there is enough time and opportunity to build his bowling rhythm before five Tests in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Confirms That He Is Ready For A Return To Action; But Will Not Play For India

The Ranji Trophy is beginning in October, following the BCCI’s decision to split the first-class competition into two halves to avoid matches being affected due to rain and other weather issues. India’s A team will also feature in two first-class games in Australia from October 31.

Mohammad Shami was included in the Test squad for the two-Test match series in South Africa in December-January but later was withdrawn from the tour. Going back to NCA in the hope of being ready for the home Tests against England, he experienced swelling on his ankle and was forced to be out of the 2024 IPL. His presence will be a major factor for India in the Australia Test series.