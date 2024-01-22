Cheteshwar Pujara Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List

Cheteshwar Pujara has joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid in an elite list in First Class Cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara has become the only fourth Indian player to reach the milestone of 20,000 runs in First Class Cricket.

The right-handed batsman achieved the record in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 tournament. The Saurashtra stalwart scored impressive knocks against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024 in Nagpur to reach the milestone.

3 India Players Have More Runs Than Cheteshwar Pujara In First Class Cricket

Only three Indian players have reached the milestone of 20,000 runs in First Class Cricket. Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), and Rahul Dravid (23,794) are the only Indian players who have scored more runs than Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 43 runs off 105 balls in the 1st innings against Vidarbha. In the 2nd innings, he added 66 runs off 137 deliveries. Ahead of the match, he required 96 runs to reach the milestone of 20000 runs in First Class Cricket.

After 260 matches in First Class Cricket, Pujara has mustered 20,013 runs. He owns a stunning average of 51. He also accounts for 61 centuries and 75 half-centuries in the format. Pujara has also smacked 17 double-tons in First Class Cricket, the most than any other Indian player.

Pujara Has Slammed 444 Runs In Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Across 3 Games

Pujara accounts for 444 runs in 5 innings across 3 games in Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He owns an average of 111.0. In the opening clash of the tournament against Jharkhand, Pujara shattered an unbeaten double century of 243 runs. In the second game against Haryana, he scored 49 and 43 in the two innings he batted.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is not part of the upcoming Test series against England. Pujara is a Test specialist batter for India. However, he has not been invited to any Test series post India’s defeat in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia last year in June.

Pujara Is Absent From IND vs ENG Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara was not part of the squad in the previous Test series against South Africa. He was also absent from the India tour of West Indies in August last year. Notably, Pujara has not played any Test match in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

However, with his outstanding performance in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Pujara might be called in the forthcoming Tests against England. India has only announced the squads for the first two Tests. Hence, Pujara might later find a place in the squad if he arrives with more outstanding performances in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra won the match against Vidarbha by 238 runs. Batting first, Saurashtra piled up 206-10 in 1st innings. They bowled out Vidarbha for just 78 runs. In the 2nd innings, Saurasha posted 244 before getting all-out. They bowled out Vidarbha at 134 in 2nd innings to register a huge victory.