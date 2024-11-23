The captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the previous three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Faf Du Plessis, has expressed his excitement besides displaying his uncertainty on the future of the event before the two-day mega auction, which begins on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Faf Du Plessis has been the seasoned campaigner of the tournament, where he has featured mostly for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a couple of years or the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in 2016 and 2017 before the RCB side earned his services in 2022.

The former captain of South Africa has cracked nearly 11000 runs in 393 T20 games at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of more than 136, shouldering on six centuries and 76 half-centuries with the best score of unbeaten 120 runs.

Also Read: Sharp Turn-around From India To Solve Relationship With Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

When it comes to the IPL, Faf du Plessis has notched up 4571 runs in 145 games at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 136.36, thanks to 37 half-centuries. In the previous season of the competition, he collected 438 runs in 15 innings at an average of below 30 but at a strike rate of over 160 with the help of four half-centuries.

It was followed by the 730-run season in 2022 in 14 innings by Faf Du Plessis at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68, shouldering on eight half-centuries. Being one of the great candidates for leadership stature, he recently carried the St. Lucia Kings to their maiden title in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Faf Du Plessis is aware of the uncertainty of the IPL 2024 mega-auction

The veteran contributed 405 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.81 and a strike rate of more than 145, with the help of four half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 92 runs.

Faf Du Plessis is recently taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League 2024, where he bashed 104 runs in the first two innings at the strike rate of 226.09, shouldering on seven boundaries and eight over boundaries he has nailed in the event.

During the mega auction of the IPL 2022, the veteran was sold for INR 7 crore after a bidding war between CSK and RCB, where the former failed to earn his services. The eyes could be on the batter this time around for both the franchise as the Pretoria-born is still a charged-up player in the middle with excellent fielding skills, a top-order batter, and a potential leader.

The former batter of the Rainbow Nation has expressed his thoughts on the mega auction, as he has acknowledged the unpredictability of the event, where the bidding war could change the entire dynamics at the end.

Also Read: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon Become First Quartet To Achieve This Test Feat Together

“You never know with auctions. You never know what’s going to happen, so everyone is excited to see what happens on November 24. I’ve got no idea what’s going to happen. So, I will be looking.” Faf Du Plessis addressed.

A few the certain franchises will keep an eye on the batter, in the likes of CSK or the RCB, who will have the luxury of using the Right To Match (RTM) card for the batter. Delhi Capitals can too think of having the batter along with the likes of Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), all of whom are searching for their leadership department.