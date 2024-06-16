The veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Imad Wasim feels that Pakistan should look to bring changes in their team and system for a better future after they failed to qualify for the second round of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America.

The maiden defeat against the USA in their first game of the competition at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas was very heart-breaking where they failed to defend 159 runs and later couldn’t hold their nerve in the ‘super-over’ bowled by left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar.

In their second game of the competition, Pakistan gifted India the victory, even after being so close to the winning line. At one point, they needed 48 runs at run-a-ball with eight wickets in hand, along with their two set batters at the crease.

‘We are losing matches collectively’- Imad Wasim

The former left-arm spin bowler Imad Wasim, coming into the press conference on the eve of their last game of the competition against Canada, felt that their poor game plan didn’t help them in successfully chasing the score against India.

Also Read: Imad Wasim Rules Pakistan’s Poor Game Plan Behind Defeat To India In T20 World Cup 2024

‘The game plan was to take the ball deep. The wicket was not good to play. It was a little difficult. Unfortunately, my plan was going according to plan but not execution.’ The Glamorgan-born spinner expressed in the presser. ‘Because usually when I bat, I take the ball deep. And if I hit any boundary on either end, the game would have been different. Having said that, he [Axar] did very well in bowling and he did it on the spot.’

Left-arm batter Imad had the option of going after left-arm spinner Axar with the match-up in his favor, but he failed to make any contact in three back-to-back balls, as they let the momentum slip away from the situation.

He addresses that the fact his execution was the reason behind his struggling knock of 15 runs which ultimately became the reason behind their defeat to India.

‘This was my job to finish which I couldn’t do. I will regret this and I still regret it. But this is life. Sometimes you make mistakes. But life is like that, sometimes you make mistakes.’ Imad Wasim reflected. ‘So, you can say that this was a phase in my life which I unfortunately could not achieve. I will regret it, but my execution was not good.’

Along with him, Mohammad Amir too took back their retirement and made themselves available for the competition, after outstanding seasons in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and collecting experience from the Caribbean Super League (CPL).

When asked about their future plan, Wasim remarked that he is yet to make any decision for the future, but points out that the national team needs to make changes in the system.

‘As far as retirement is concerned, there’s a match tomorrow. We’ll play a match. And obviously, after that, we’ll think about it and sort out whatever we need to.’ The experienced Imad Wasim responded. ‘Because to be honest, a lot of things are going to be sorted out in the Pakistan team. The chairman and the board will sort it out.’

He also added how they lost two matches on the back of their own errors, but that has happened collectively and not individually.

‘We have given away two games by ourselves. We have given away the match by ourselves not because of an individual, but collectively, because of team effort, we gave away the match by ourselves.’ The 35-year-old elaborated. ‘There is no excuse for that. Losing to USA, well, losing is a part of the game, but we shouldn’t have lost to USA.’

Also Read: Mohammad Amir And Imad Wasim To Retire From International Cricket Again? All-Rounder Answers

The left-hander talked about trying to bring a new approach to the team, and that was only after they finished their last game of the group stage against Ireland on June 16, in Lauderhill, Florida.

‘After the match against Ireland – we will sit down and talk and then decide. I don’t do anything secretly. I told everyone when retired last time – If something happens, I will come and tell everyone. When you fall, how do you get up and approach the world? And how do you react?’ Imad Wasim concluded in the press conference. ‘That is what we have to see now. It is a very sad thing. But, who knows, it could be a big thing for Pakistan cricket. Revamp it, revisit it and play it the way white ball cricket should be played