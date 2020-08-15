 Independence Day Special: 5 Incidents When India-Pakistan Showed Great Camaraderie Off The Field
India, Pakistan, ICC
Image Credit: Google
The two neighbouring nations India and Pakistan share the back-to-back dates of their respective Independence days. While Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14th August, India celebrates its Independence Day on 15th August.

Though India and Pakistan cricketers are always the arch-rivals on the cricket field, most of them are very good friends off the field.

Independence Day Special: Here we are mentioning about the top five incidents when India-Pakistan showed great camaraderie off the field

Indian cricketers’ respectful messages during the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan

Misbah, Younis, India, Pakistan, Independence Day, When India-Pakistan Showed Great Camaraderie Off The Field
Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo Credit: AFP)

After their long successful international career, the legendary Pakistan batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan retired together after the 2017 Dominica Test against the hosts West Indies. It was the last Test of that series, where the visitors won by 101 runs and won that series by the 2-1 margin.

Both Younis and Misbah had successful international careers for a long time. While the cricket world hailed them for their respective achievements in international careers, some veteran Indian cricketers also joined in that list. Some of those veteran Indian cricketers were Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar etc.

