Even though the upcoming five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 is still three months away, India has already started their preparation for the Australia trip as they aim to win their third consecutive red-ball series, having celebrated the feat during the 2018-19 and the 2020-21 summer.

However, before that, India will start their home season with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh from September 19 before featuring in a three-match red-ball series against New Zealand. They will move to fly to Pat Cummins’ home country, where the opening game begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

In the selection of the squad, it’s guaranteed that the Blue Brigade is going to have their three prolonged pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj on the side. All of them are expected to turn up for the first game.

India to keep Yudhvir Singh in reserves for Bangladesh Series

The Ahmedabad-born isn’t expected to be part of the series against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men, but he could play one or two games against the Kiwis as the selectors have extended his break to keep him fresh for the red-ball series.

Mohammad Shami hasn’t played any comparative cricket for India since the end of last year’s Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home. Despite of being on the squad for their two-match Test series in South Africa, Shami’s name was taken out, while he missed the home series against England and later the IPL followed by the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 due to his surgery.

The Uttar-Pradesh-born has started his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as he has cut his run-up to start bowling with a little pace but, could miss the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

With two of their main pacers being unavailable for the Bangladesh games, the team management has decided to bring in some young bowlers with sheer pace. The reports have noted that Yudhvir Singh, the right-arm pacer who has played for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been called as the reserve bowler for the Bangladesh series.

The Jammu-born fast bowler has been quite new in the first-class set-up as he has played only four games in the Ranji Trophy, the last of which came nearly two seasons ago. In four games, he has picked up three wickets at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 138, with the best figures of 1/60 in an inning.

In 26 T20s, Yudhvir Singh has managed to collect 18 wickets at an average of under 36 and an economy rate of nearly nine. The tall and lanky pacer, who bowls in the high 140s, could give valuable practice to the Indian batters.

If the pacer impresses with his pace, line, and length, he could be carried by the side for their upcoming five-match Test series during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

The opening game of the two-match Test series begins on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before both teams, India and Bangladesh, move for the second Test starting from September 27 at the Green Park in Kanpur.