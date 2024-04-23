The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 25 in the 41st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs RCB clash will occur at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

In the recent SRH vs RCB clash between the two sides, SRH nailed the highest IPL total of 287/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The runners-up from the 2016 season, in reply, could post 262/7 and handed the visitors a 25-run victory.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11- Match 41

Since that SRH vs RCB game, the latter faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Even after making three changes in their squad, they failed to chase down 223 runs and fell short by just 1 run.

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Records, Match 41

RCB Playing 11:

Virat Kohli has been in fine touch in IPL 2024. He currently holds the ‘Orange Cap’ as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 379 runs at a strike rate of 150.40 in eight innings.

Captain Faf du Plessis didn’t start the IPL 2024 season in a good way. But he found a little bit of form in the midway half of the competition. He now has 239 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 152.23.

Rajat Patidar too, after a tough start in the season, has picked up form in the middle part of the tournament. In eight innings, he has 161 runs at a strike rate of 161. Cameron Green has struggled so far, for his 74 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 110.45. Dinesh Karthik has been their brightest player in giving their fiery finishes in the death overs. The veteran has 251 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 196.09. He almost won the last SRH vs RCB game with his 83-run knock.

The whole department has struggled for RCB. Their highest wicket-taker is Yash Dayal with seven scalps. But his economy in this season is 9.81. Mohammad Siraj has been cold for his five wickets in IPL 2024 at an expensive economy of 10.35.

Predicted Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj. (Impact Sub: Suyash Prabhudessai)

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Match Preview- Match 41

SRH Playing 11:

Both the openers for the SRH side have been in tremendous touch. Travis Head is the second-highest run-getter in the competition with 324 runs at a strike rate of 216. He also nailed a century in the last SRH vs RCB clash in this season. Abhishek Sharma has collected 257 runs so far at a strike rate of 215.97. Heinrich Klassen has taken care of the middle order with 268 runs at a strike rate of 198.52.

Abdul Samad’s strike rate of 216.36 has also given the ‘Orange Army’ vital finishes at the back end of their batting. Even in the bowling department, T Natarajan is the highest wicket-taker for them with 10 scalps at an economy of 8.50.

Predicted Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan. (Impact Sub: Washington Sundar)