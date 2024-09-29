The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) is expected to retain its two veterans, Arun Singh Dhumal and Abhishek Dalmiya, as the members, as the election of the two representatives to the GC is a decision which is made every year at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The current arrangement means that Dhumal will continue as the chairman of the IPL for at least another year. Item B of the Agenda states that the election of the two representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL is there. As per the constitutional requirement, the two have recently filed the nominations for the IPL.

At the AGM, scheduled for Sunday (September 29) in Bengaluru, the two will be elected unopposed. There have been no nominations against them.

Arun Dhumal and Abhishek Dalmiya to continue as IPL GC

The current arrangement means that Dhumal will continue as the chairman of the IPL for at least another year. A seminal season for the league with the mega auction is also on the horizon. On the evening of Saturday (September 28), the IPL GC addressed the matter, along with other key issues such as the player’s retentions and the salary cap.

Also Read: PCB Urges ICC To Released Schedule Of Champions Trophy 2025 As BCCI Remains Silent On India’s Participation

The third item on the AGM agenda also concerns the IPL GC, requiring the AGM to induct a representative from the Indian Cricketer’s Association (ICA). The status will be maintained, as the ICA has renominated the former Andhra and South Zone player, V Chamudeswaranath, for the position. This decision has been confirmed by the ICA secretary, Hitesh Muzumdar.

Apart from all of these, the only other interesting point for the AGM will be the appointment of the BCCI representative to the ICC.

“To appoint the BCCI’s Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and or similar organization.” The Item Q of the agenda reads.

Currently, the BCCI representative to the world body is their former secretary Jay Shah, who has been elected as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council, where he takes the role from December 01. This will change the whole prospect of the development. The shift will require the BCCI to appoint a new candidate for the post, and once Shah takes charge of the ICC, that individual will be able to step in.

Also Read: BCCI Officials To Meet For 93rd AGM To Select Representative Of ICC Meeting

Even though the election of the successor of Jay Shah as the new board secretary is an important matter before the BCCI, it’s not on the agenda. The BCCI will need to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) once Shah steps down from the position in the last week of November.

The BCCI will have 45 days to elect the new secretary, meaning the individual is expected to be chosen around January 15, while Shah will take charge of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 01 in Dubai.