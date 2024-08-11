Cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, and the India women’s batter Jamimah Rodrigues has revealed her wish and excitement to be part of the country at that grand stage by being a part of the Indian squad.

Jamimah Rodrigues cheered for the Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 by wearing the blue jersey, specially designed for this huge event. She also clicked a picture in that before posting it on Instagram, mentioning how she always supports their athletes irrespective of the results.

Using her Instagram account earlier on Saturday (August 10), the Indian batter penned down, “Loved wearing this current Indian Olympic jersey Can’t wait to play Cricket for India at the Olympics soon!! Man, what a feeling that’d be! Also, our Indian athletes have shown tremendous passion, commitment, persistence, and grit! Win or lose, we’re proud of you.”

Jamimah Rodrigues looks to carry on her purple patch

The 23-year-old has managed to score 710 runs in WODIs in 29 innings, at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 75.53, with the help of five half-centuries at a best score of 86 runs.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Jamimah Rodrigues has cracked 2074 runs in 87 WT20I innings, at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 114.26, shouldering on 11 half-centuries with the best score of 76 runs.

She has also been part of five innings in the red-ball format, notching up 235 runs at an average of 58.75 and a striker rate of around 65, with the help of three half-centuries and a best score of 73 runs.

In the recently finished Asia Cup 2024 at the Dambulla ground in Sri Lanka, where India finished as the runners-up, losing the final to the host nation, the Mumbai batter cracked 77 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 163.82, with the help of eight boundaries and one six.

Before that tournament, the veteran scored a 53-run knock in a losing affair at a strike rate of 176.66 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against South Africa in a T20I game.

On her Instagram post, many expressed their wish to see Rodrigues on the grand stage of the Olympics in Los Angeles four years later. However, with the game returning to the Asian Games in 2023, taking place in China, the BCCI provided the green signal to both the Men’s and Women’s teams to participate in the tournament.

Both teams won the gold medal in their respective categories, where Jamimah Rodrigues was a part of the Blue Brigade that won the women’s cricket tournament. They beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament with a 19-run margin, defending 116 runs, by restricting the opponents to 97/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The batter was the highest run-getter of the event with 109 runs in three innings, at a strike rate of around 130, with the help of the best score of an unbeaten 47 runs. Jamimah Rodrigues is also India’s fourth-highest run-scorer of the WT20Is as she looks to make developments in her batting.