The former left-arm pace bowler of Australia, Mitchell Johnson, has slammed the unsuccessful tactics of intimidation from the Indian side against the home Australian side in the five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, which the latter went on to win by a 3-1 margin.

The series victory has helped the Pat Cummins-led side to win their very first BGT since the 2014-15 season, besides being qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 for the second consecutive time as the defending champions will face South Africa at Lord’s from June 11.

Writing in his column for the Nightly, Mitchell Johnson pointed out the attempts of the visiting side to disturb the route and concentration of the debutants. However, he addressed that those plans have failed as both the opener Sam Konstas and the lanky pace-bowing all-rounder Beau Webster, stood on their performance and challenged the blue brigade.

“The Indian side appeared to embrace the mindset that it was ‘two against 11‘ out in the middle, aiming to make the Aussie batters feel isolated and under pressure.” Mitchell Johnson expressed in his column. “It’s crucial to create that environment, but India’s efforts didn’t pay off”- Mitchell Johnson.

Mitchell Johnson asks senior Australian players to handle newcomers in high-pressure situation

Konstas, the 19-year-old opening batter, made his very first appearance in the longest format during the fourth Test on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when he clubbed the premier pacer of the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah, and ramped him for a couple of boundaries behind the wicket and nailed a 60-run knock in 65 deliveries.

“The focus was not just on testing technical skills but also on challenging mental toughness. In Test cricket, it’s crucial to create that environment, but their efforts didn’t pay off.” Mitchell Starc penned down.

Beau Webster made his debut for the national side during the fifth and final red-ball clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after the home selectors had enough of their veteran Mitchell Marsh, who failed badly in the series.

Webster had a great start in his Test career, as he smashed a fine knock of 57 runs in 105 deliveries in their first innings, shouldering on five boundaries at the strike rate of 54.29. In the second innings, the right-arm pacer contributed with the wicket of Shubman Gill.

Mitchell Johnson defended Sam Konstas for standing for his opener at the fag end of the opening day in the SCG Test but suggested that the situation could have been handled better. Bumrah and the other Indian players went after Konstas after earning the wicket of Usman Khawaja to end the day.

The head coach of the home side, Andrew McDonald, claimed that the heated exchanges stunned them, while the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, dismissed those statements, remarking that the young players shouldn’t have any business between the bowler and striker.

“I appreciate what Konstas was trying to do by supporting his teammate, but it was simply the wrong time for that kind of engagement. At that late stage of the day, there could only be one winner.” Mitchell Johnson penned down.

The former Western Australian bowler stressed the experienced players guiding the newcomers to handle the high-pressure atmospheres.

“This highlights a crucial aspect of introducing new players to the team: they need the guidance of experienced teammates to understand how to handle various scenarios within the game’s dynamics.” Mitchell Johnson stated that the senior Australian players could have helped Konstas by offering some advice at the end of the day’s play.