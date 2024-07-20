The renowned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has roasted former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq for the latter’s ball-terming accusations towards the Indian bowlers during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America.

Even during last year’s home ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami was having an excellent time with the ball in hand, as none of the opponent batters were able to get the answer of his bowling. The new ball was swinging, even when he was coming as the first-change bowler with a very straight seam position of the ball.

The fast bowler finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in seven innings, at an average of under 11 and a strike rate of just over 12, with an economy rate of 5.26, and a best bowling spell of 7/57, which came during the semifinal of the event against New Zealand in Mumbai.

‘Yeh cartoon giri kahin aur chal sakti hai…’- Mohammed Shami

It was the former Pakistan player Hasan Raza during the last ODI World Cup claimed that Mohammed Shami and India were being given a different ball during the tournament, as he urged the members to look into how the BCCI and ICC are favoring the blue brigade.

‘The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing.’ Hasan Raza expressed to a local channel called ABN.

Shami laughed at all these accusations as he was ready to cut the ball into pieces to show the world whether there was any device inside the ball or not.

‘Pakistan were never happy with us and will never be someone said we are being given a different ball, someone said there is a chip in the ball. I have previously mentioned that if I ever get an opportunity or a platform in the future, I would definitely like to open the ball and show whether there is any device inside or not.’ Mohammed Shami noted during a recent podcast video on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel. ‘If your bowlers do swing and reverse swing then it’s a skill, if we do then, we are tempering with the ball and chip on the ball.’

Later, during the T20 World Cup 2024, the former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq observed that the 15th over in a T20 game was too early for the ball to reverse as Arshdeep Singh was doing, as he advised the umpires to keep their eyes open during India’s bowling.

‘Arshdeep Singh, when he was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reversing. Is it too early with the new ball (For reverse swing to happen)? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over. Umpires should keep their eyes open (for) these things.’ Inzamam Ul Haq said in a local news channel.

‘If it was Pakistani bowlers (In reversing the ball), then this would have been a big issue. We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before.’ The veteran stated.

Mohammed Shami, however, has hit back at these claims, disapproving of all the nonsense from the public as he feels all these have been told to make the world fool.

‘Jo unke against perform kargi team wo wahan par target hoti hain. Manlo maine device se ball daal diya aur button ulta dab gaya. Maine inswing dala but outswing ho gayi toh chauka ho jayega.’ The 33-year-old Mohammed Shami explained. ‘Yeh cartoon giri kahi aur chal sakti hai, yeh pulic ko bewakoof banana wali baate hain.’

In some good news, the Uttar Pradesh-born has started bowling after his successful surgery, as he has been out of action due to an ankle injury since the last ODI World Cup.