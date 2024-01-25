Monty Panesar Feels Ben Stokes Would Play “Cat-And-Mouse-Game” With Indian Batters

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has spoken about Ben Stokes’ strategy against Indian batters for India vs England 1st Test. Monty Panesar feels that Ben Stokes would play a cat-and-mouse- game with Indian batters. Notably, England has picked three spinners in the playing 11 for 1st Test.

They have picked Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Jack Leach as three spinners in the playing 11. Interestingly, Rehan Ahmed has only played 1 Test against Pakistan and he is a spin all-rounder. Tom Hartley makes his debut in IND vs ENG 1st Test. Jack Leach is the only experienced spinner in the team.

Ben Stokes Would Invite Indian Batters To Hit Them For Sixes: Monty Panesar

Hence, Ben Stokes & Co. has made a big bet by putting some inexperienced spinners against mighty Indian batters. However, Monty Panesar feels that Ben Stokes has a strategy behind the same. During a chat with The Indian Express, Panesar said Stokes wants to invite Indian batters to hit their spinners for sixes and dismiss them in the process.

“Ben Stokes would invite the Indian batters to hit them for sixes. He’ll be of the mind, ‘Yeah, try and put them out of the attack. These are young spinners. They’re supposed to go and play county cricket and earn these stripes. But we’re picking them on mere potential”, said Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England.

Ben Stokes Would Play Cat And Mouse Game With India Batters: Monty Panesar

41-year-old Monty Panesar also added that Ben Stokes would play a cat-and-mouse game with Indian batters. Also, it will depend on whether Indian batters fall for the bait or not.

“Go after them, I’m going to put the fielders in. Everything’s in your favor.’ If they get whacked, maybe he’ll tweak the field just a little bit, and then it’ll be upto the Indian batsmen: do they fall for the bait or do they knock it around for a little bit and wait for the fielders to come inside again? A cat and mouse game,” the 41-year-old further added.

The former leg-arm spinner also reckons that Ben Stokes will also utilize Bazball mentality with bowlers. He would want young spinners to grab wickets even if they leak a lot of runs.

“What Ben Stokes would want from the young spinners is to take 5/100 in 20, even 16 overs. He wouldn’t mind them going for 100 runs. But do that and take those wickets in 20 instead of 40 overs. I reckon that’ll be the Bazball mentality with the ball,” Monty Panesar further added.

England Lose 3 Wickets In 1st Session

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first in India vs England 1st Test. Team India dominated the 1st session. They dismissed 3 wickets. At the end of 1st session, the visitors England reached 108-3 on the scoreboard, losing both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and one-down Ollie Pope. Joe Root (18*) and Jonny Bairstow (32*) take the strike.