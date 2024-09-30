The T20 World Cup winning captain for the Indian team in the 2024 season, Rohit Sharma, is set to make his second appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ next week along with his teammates from the victorious side, whose promo has been released next week. They were engaged in a funny moment.

Along with Rohit Sharma, the current T20I captain of the Blue Brigade, Suryakumar Yadav, also returned in the show along with the all-rounder Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and the left-arm pacer of the side, Arshdeep Singh. The veteran opening batter decided to put curtains down on his 20-over career immediately after winning the second title.

The Nagpur-born is currently featuring in the second of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In the clip, one of the members of the show and actress Archana Puran Singh threw a question to the batter, “Ghajini kaun hai? (Who is Ghajini?).

The real meaning of the question came from Amir Khan’s life, where the protagonist suffers from short-term memory loss. Rohit Sharma took it in a good spirit and came up with a hilarious answer.

“Yesh asli title hai mere (That’s my real title).”All the other players shared their past incidents to prove the forgetful character of the former captain, who often leaves things in different places and forgets to pick them up, including his phone and passport.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav make second appearance in Kapil’s show

In the past, Virat Kohli, during an old interview, also touched on this character of the experienced player. The first appearance for Rohit, in the Netflix, show came during its first season when he came with the other middle-order batter of the side, Shreyas Iyer, just after their heartbreaking defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

Host Kapil Sharma jokingly highlighted that since that meeting in the show, the Indian team, under the opener’s captaincy, have become the new champions. “Aap maante ho, hum aapke liye lucky hain (do you admit we are lucky for you)?”

Rohit Sharma was quick enough to make a sharp response to the question. “Jab main yahan par aaya tha, tab se aapka show number one hogaya hai (since I came here, your show has become number one).”

The 37-year-old will be having so much fun as the promo has addressed. It showed how Dube and other players would be trying to mimic their teammates, Kohli, and their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai batter didn’t enjoy a great time during the opening Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. In both the innings, he got two balls, which bounced awkwardly from the surface and took the outside edge of his blade.

But in the first innings of the Indian team in the Kanpur Test, when they needed to score quickly, Rohit Sharma came out with intent in the game and smashed 23 runs in 11 deliveries with the help of one boundary and three sixes. His aim will be towards the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.