The 19-year-old opening batter of the Australian side, Sam Konstas, had an excellent start to his international career against India in the fourth of the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Two days before the start of the series, he came into the presser beside their practices with shades up and pockets in.

Sam Konstas felt a different breed the moment he acknowledged his preparation to face the top-class Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, with the new ball against the pressure, as the series is currently labeled at 1-1. The New South Wales-batter was supposed to make his debut in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth but was waited for four weeks before he replaced Nathan McSweeney at the center stage.

He started well before looking to ramp the Ahmedabad-born for a four. The in-swinging ball was tucked into the leg side by the batter to open his international account for the Australian side. But he was part of a different scenario at the end of the tenth over in the morning session.

Sam Konstas turned around and tried to go to the other end but bumped into the shoulder of Virat Kohli, who, by then, was walking at a different route but changed it at the end and got into the alteration with the batter. They were engaged in a change of words before the third umpire, Michael Gough, tried to part them way while Usman Khawaja, the opening partner of the NSW batter, also tried to calm the situation down.

Sam Konstas gives his verdict on the ramp shots against Jasprit Bumrah

On the very next over, the right-handed batter ramped Bumrah for a boundary over the wicket-keeper’s head before playing the same shot for a six, which is the first over-boundary that the pacer has conceded in a Test match since Sydney 2021.

The special batter ended with a knock of 60 runs in 65 balls with the help of six boundaries and a couple of sixes at the strike rate of over 92. The opening stand was 89 runs, as the entire focus shifted away from Khawaja, who settled his nerves by the dismissal of Sam Konstas, who was adjusted leg before the stumps by the straight ball of Ravindra Jadeja.

“I was just doing my gloves. I think he accidentally bumped me. I think that’s just cricket, just the tension.” The 19-year-old expressed of Kohli, who kept chirping at the batter from the slip cordon, trying to affect the concentration of the debutant opener.

In the end, Virat was fined 20% of his match fees and was handed a demerit point, which is his first in the last 24 months. Three more of those in the same period could see him getting banned from a Test match.

“For me, I was just trying to get into the contest. I was just trying to bring the best version of myself against whoever I was facing. It got heated at times, but that’s good for me. I feel it brings the best out of me. Hopefully, it carries on in the next innings.” Sam Konstas explained.

“I think I was getting used to the wicket. It was the first time I was facing him. I was getting used to his actions. He beat my bat a few times, I was lucky enough to get a few away. But, it was a great contest. Yeah, it was premeditated. But, I was trying to keep my head still and watch the ball until it went off my bat. Got a few away today.” He concluded as Australia ended the opening day of the game with 311 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.