The former middle-order batter of the Indian side, Sanjay Manjrekar, has dropped a bombshell by not keeping the former captain of the national side, Virat Kohli, in the same bracket with Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the touring side, just before the start of the fifth Test of the series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Sanjay Manjrekar has addressed the Delhi-born as the batting great and felt that the right-handed batter has better bodywork to get himself poised with the longest format of the game. Kohli hasn’t been in great form either, just like Rohit Sharma, during the ongoing series down under.

The 36-year-old finished the previous year in the five-day format with the help of 417 runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.53 and a strike rate of around 62 with the help of one century and as many half-centuries with the best score of the unbeaten century, that he celebrated on the very first game at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Sanjay Manjrekar addressed that Rohit has more been a white-ball great who has gone through a few good tours in the longest format, mostly at home.

“Yes, but I just want to sort of keep reminding everyone that Rohit Sharma is not quite in the league of Virat Kohli. Virat is an Indian batting great, and I mean, he has got a much better body of work. Rohit Sharma is more of a white-ball batting great who has had a few good tours and series as a batter, mostly home.” The former top order batter of Mumbai expressed during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Sanjay Manjrekar keeps belief on Virat Kohli to flourish in Tests

The Nagpur-born has collected 2535 Test runs in 55 innings at an average of 51.73 with a strike rate of 65.78 with the help of eight half-centuries and ten centuries at the best score of 212. In this comparison, he has grabbed just 1766 runs away from home in 61 Test innings at an average of 30.98, shouldering on two centuries and ten half-centuries.

He hoped to see the veteran going with an aggressive mindset in the final Test and reckoned that it would be the selector’s job to decide the best for Indian cricket.

“So, Rohit Sharma’s problems are there for everyone to see- now one has to just imagine whether there is any hope at all and can expect one final flourish in the last Test, and it shouldn’t be left to the individual. I think that job is a selector’s job. And he has to only think of Indian cricket.” Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted.

The renowned commentator also feels that there had been enough evidence to keep supporting Virat Kohli, but also urged the batter to get out in a different fashion rather than his usual booming drive outside the off-stump and dying into the hands of the wicket-keeper or the slip fielders.

“And see whether there is any sense in having Rohit Sharma for the next Test match. If he believes something is left there, then they continue in the same fashion. As for Virat Kohli, there is enough evidence that you want to keep supporting him.” The former Indian batter shed light.

“But it’s time that he just not only got runs but also gets out differently to show that he has already overcome that old problem. It seemed like he was doing that in the first innings by leaving all those balls outside the off stump.” Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.