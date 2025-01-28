Sanju Samson, India’s keeper-opener, decided to try a novel technique to counter the speed of England’s opening bowler Jofra Archer ahead of the third T20I between the two sides. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on January 28, 2025.

Samson has two unimpressive scores in the first two matches of the series and will be under pressure heading into the next match.

Jofra Archer removed him in both innings, his added pace and bounce being too much for him. However, Samson seemed to have devised a strategy to attack Archer and prepared differently than the other hitters.

Sanju Samson’s dismissal in the first two T20Is

So far in the series, Sanju Samson has been disqualified after attempting to pull a short or short-of-a-length ball. Jofra Archer has taken his wicket in both matches, outpacing the batter with his increased speed.

In the first T20I, Jofra Archer bowled a short ball that hurried Samson. He attempted to challenge him with a pull shot but was smacked high on the bat. Gus Atkinson, who was stationed on the leg-side boundary, dashed in to complete a superb catch as Sanju Samson was bowled for 26 off 20 balls.

In the second match, Samson was dismissed for five runs, which was similar to the first. Archer bowled a hard-length ball that drifted into Samson. As a result, the batter was pressed for space against a ball delivered at 148 kph, which went up in the air for a straightforward chance for Brydon Carse.

Sanju Samson’s unique plastic ball practice to counter Jofra Archer in Rajkot

Sanju Samson batted in the training session ahead of the third T20I, but he went straight to the cemented pitch. He was joined by Sitanshu Kotak, India’s new batting coach, and three throwdown specialists.

Samson batted for 45 minutes in the nets, practicing with plastic balls. His training included pull and hook shots, which were his style of dismissal in the first two games of the series.

The 30-year-old was largely seen playing the rising ball, with the occasional full ball delivered by the throwdown experts. He practiced not only pull shots but also ramp and cut shots to rising deliveries.

Sitanshu Kotak was seen having many chats with the opening during this time. Samson then proceeded to the main area to bat for another 30 minutes, this time focusing on rising balls.

India will look to win the third T20I against England to pocket the five-match series and then try out the bench strength.

