For the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Australia, Scotland cricket has called up their right-arm quick pacer Charlie Cassell, who made a phenomenal start in the One-day international format, along with medium fast bowler Jasper Davidson.

Scotland and Australia will take on each other for the first bilateral assignment in the T20I series this September in Edinburg, where the games will take place on September 04, 06, and 07, making the Aussies first tour of the place in 11 years.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side finished at the super eight stage of the recent Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America after being blown away in their last two games of the stage against India and Afghanistan. Richie Berrington-led side, on the other side, failed to qualify for the second round due to their run rate, in a comparison with England.

Scotland retains most of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Except for Cassell, who made a sensational start to his international career, taking 7/21 as the best ODI haul on debut against Oman during the Cricket World Cup League 2 in July, and Davidson, the 22-year-old who is yet to play a single game in the 20-over format, the side has retained all the other players from the recent mission in the Caribbean.

Charlie too hasn’t played any game in the T20 format, which has come as a huge surprise at the moment. Their 37-year-old captain is the highest run-getter for the side in the history of the format, with 2194 runs in 94 games, at an average of 32.26, besides a strike rate of over 130, celebrating ten fifties and the lone century of 100 runs.

Scotland’s head coach, Doug Watson, has praised both the debutant pacers in the squad, expecting them to do the best, besides feeling what it feels to play before such an amazing and big crowd.

“After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it’ll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it’s like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd.” He expressed to the reporters.

Watson also touched on the importance of playing the big nations, especially at home, as their players would be ultra-motivated to do well in the three games and push the 2021 champions.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world, and I’m pretty sure that our players won’t need any motivation for this series. It’s a great opportunity for them to share the field with world-class players.” The South Africa-born remarked to the press. “They want to put in some huge performances and compete, and push this Australia team.”

The 51-year-old also set a huge goal of winning the series, for which he believed winning the very first game would be quite important, which would provide more energy to the squad, staff, and supporters of Scotland.

“The goal for us is to win this series. The first game is really important – if we can win that, it’ll set up the next two matches. The whole week will be brilliant for the squad, staff, supporters, and all of Scotland.” He concluded.

All three games will be played at the Grange Cricket Club starting on September 04.

Scotland T20I Squad vs Australia

Richie Berrington (captain), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal